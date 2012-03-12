March 12 - Fitch Ratings has revised Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited's (SCBK) Outlook
to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been
affirmed at 'A+'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.
The Negative Outlook rating action was triggered by the Outlook revision of its
100% parent, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) ('AA-'/Negative) on 5 March 2012 (see
related rating action commentary at www.fitchratings.com).
SCBK's IDR and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely
high propensity from its parent to support the bank, if needed. SCBK shares the
Standard Chartered brand name and remains a key part of SC group's long-term
strategy. SCBK's IDR is rated one notch below that of its parent to reflect the
integration challenges that a foreign bank subsidiary often faces in Korea (e.g.
the labour dispute in 2011), obstacles in cross-border equity capital movements,
and SCBK's day-to-day autonomy and viable business model.
SCBK's Viability Rating reflects the bank's sound loan quality and strong
capitalisation, backed by strong ordinary support from SC group, especially in
foreign currency funding/liquidity and risk-management. It also takes into
account its weak bottomline profitability, weakening domestic franchise,
wholesale funding reliance and large derivative exposure (outstanding notional
amount 9.5x of its total assets at end-2011 versus 1.5x for the domestic
average).
The rating of SCBK's legacy hybrid tier 1 securities was affirmed at 'BBB+'
which is three notches below its LT IDR. These securities are generally notched
two levels from the issuer's IDR to reflect deep subordination and the fact that
their non-performance risk would be neutralised by support from its parent.
However, the securities' rating is capped at the rating of similar securities
issued by SCBK's parent as per Fitch's 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and
Similar Securities' criteria.
Any significant change in SC's willingness and/or ability to support SCBK will
directly affect the latter's IDRs. Upside potential for the Viability Rating is
limited given the aforementioned weaknesses. Downside risk for the Viability
Rating could arise if the bank grows aggressively, materially increases risk
tolerance or if loan quality deteriorates substantially more than expectations
in cyclical downturns, weakening capitalisation. Currently, Fitch does not
expect such deterioration in the foreseeable future given the agency's Stable
Outlook on the sector. The Viability Rating may also come under pressure if the
bank's franchise continues to weaken.
With total assets of KRW71.8trn at end-2011, SCBK had a 4.3% market share in
domestic deposits. Its share in the domestic derivative market (in terms of
outstanding notional amounts) has been increasing to 26% at end-2011 from 15% at
end-2006. SCBK accounted for 10.5% of SC's total assets at end-2011.
The ratings of SCBK are detailed below:
Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative
from Stable
Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '1'
Senior unsecured debt (issuance programme) affirmed at 'A+'
Short-term debt (issuance programme) affirmed at 'F1'
Hybrid securities affirmed at 'BBB+'