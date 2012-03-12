March 12 - Fitch Ratings has revised Standard Chartered Bank Korea Limited's (SCBK) Outlook to Negative from Stable. Its Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) has been affirmed at 'A+'. A full rating breakdown is provided below.

The Negative Outlook rating action was triggered by the Outlook revision of its 100% parent, Standard Chartered Bank (SCB) ('AA-'/Negative) on 5 March 2012 (see related rating action commentary at www.fitchratings.com).

SCBK's IDR and Support Rating reflect Fitch's continued belief of an extremely high propensity from its parent to support the bank, if needed. SCBK shares the Standard Chartered brand name and remains a key part of SC group's long-term strategy. SCBK's IDR is rated one notch below that of its parent to reflect the integration challenges that a foreign bank subsidiary often faces in Korea (e.g. the labour dispute in 2011), obstacles in cross-border equity capital movements, and SCBK's day-to-day autonomy and viable business model.

SCBK's Viability Rating reflects the bank's sound loan quality and strong capitalisation, backed by strong ordinary support from SC group, especially in foreign currency funding/liquidity and risk-management. It also takes into account its weak bottomline profitability, weakening domestic franchise, wholesale funding reliance and large derivative exposure (outstanding notional amount 9.5x of its total assets at end-2011 versus 1.5x for the domestic average).

The rating of SCBK's legacy hybrid tier 1 securities was affirmed at 'BBB+' which is three notches below its LT IDR. These securities are generally notched two levels from the issuer's IDR to reflect deep subordination and the fact that their non-performance risk would be neutralised by support from its parent. However, the securities' rating is capped at the rating of similar securities issued by SCBK's parent as per Fitch's 'Rating Bank Regulatory Capital and Similar Securities' criteria.

Any significant change in SC's willingness and/or ability to support SCBK will directly affect the latter's IDRs. Upside potential for the Viability Rating is limited given the aforementioned weaknesses. Downside risk for the Viability Rating could arise if the bank grows aggressively, materially increases risk tolerance or if loan quality deteriorates substantially more than expectations in cyclical downturns, weakening capitalisation. Currently, Fitch does not expect such deterioration in the foreseeable future given the agency's Stable Outlook on the sector. The Viability Rating may also come under pressure if the bank's franchise continues to weaken.

With total assets of KRW71.8trn at end-2011, SCBK had a 4.3% market share in domestic deposits. Its share in the domestic derivative market (in terms of outstanding notional amounts) has been increasing to 26% at end-2011 from 15% at end-2006. SCBK accounted for 10.5% of SC's total assets at end-2011.

The ratings of SCBK are detailed below:

Long-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook revised to Negative from Stable

Short-term Foreign Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1'

Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'

Support Rating affirmed at '1'

Senior unsecured debt (issuance programme) affirmed at 'A+'

Short-term debt (issuance programme) affirmed at 'F1'

Hybrid securities affirmed at 'BBB+'