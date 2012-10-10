(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of JLOC 38, LLC
due April 2016. The transaction is a Japanese multi-borrower type CMBS
securitisation. The rating actions are as follows:
JPY3.2bn* Class C notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY3.5bn* Class D notes affirmed at 'Dsf'; Recovery Estimate revised to 85% from
60%
*as of 9 October 2012
The rating of the class C notes reflects Fitch's expectations of full redemption
on the next payment date in October 2012. Since the previous rating action on 27
October 2011, six underlying loans have been paid in full and workouts on four
defaulted loans have been completed. The repayment proceeds from these
underlying loans were used to pay down the notes principal sequentially, leading
to the class A and B notes being redeemed in full in January and April 2012,
respectively.
The Recovery Estimate for class D was increased as repayment proceeds since the
previous rating action were larger than expected. Fitch's valuation on the
remaining properties remains unchanged.
As the class D notes, rated 'Dsf', will be the only remaining tranche after the
next payment date, the rating will be withdrawn within 11 months of the next
payment date.
At closing in September 2007, the notes were ultimately secured by 34 loans
collateralised by 105 properties. The transaction is currently secured by three
underlying loans backed by a total of four properties.