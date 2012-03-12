(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 12 - Fitch Ratings has published an exposure draft of its
criteria for analysing counterparty risk in structured finance transactions with
a number of proposed amendments. Fitch invites feedback on the exposure draft
proposals during a one-month consultation period that will expire on 13 April
2012. The agency will continue to apply its current criteria until the
finalisation of revised criteria, which Fitch expects to publish in May 2012
following the expiry of the consultation period.
The proposed amendments are intended to build on the existing framework in order
to allow more flexibility to keep pace with a rapidly changing counterparty
environment. Fitch does not expect any direct rating impact for existing ratings
in the event of the proposals being adopted in revised criteria. The agency will
not expect documentation changes to be made to existing transactions to reflect
revised criteria once finalised. Transaction counterparties may elect to
incorporate any proposals that are subsequently adopted in revised criteria.
The main proposals upon which feedback is sought are:
-- Extended rating eligibility thresholds
Fitch is proposing to establish additional rating eligibility thresholds for
direct support and derivative counterparties in transactions where the highest
rated note is rated lower than 'AAAsf'. Fitch proposes to maintain the existing
'A'/'F1' eligibility threshold for 'AAAsf' note ratings. In addition, Fitch is
proposing to amend its current criteria treatment of counterparties with a
Rating Watch Negative (RWN) status, such that a counterparty rating will not
automatically be considered as one notch lower. Fitch believes that these
amendments will provide more options to transaction parties with respect to
counterparties at different rating levels while still providing sufficient
protection to support those note rating levels.
-- Changes to collateral posting calculations
Fitch is proposing amended collateral posting formulas, applicable where a
derivative counterparty elects to post collateral, in order to more closely
reflect the combination of counterparty and note ratings. For example,
weightings between 70% and 125% are proposed for the volatility cushion and
liquidity adjustment components of the collateral posting amount, based upon the
note and counterparty rating.
In addition, Fitch is proposing a revised set of volatility cushions for
cross-currency swaps. The proposals follow a review of the volatility cushion
methodology and result in levels that are generally lower. For example, for
notes rated 'AA-sf' or above , a volatility cushion of 14.5% (independent of the
term of the swap) is proposed for cross-currency swaps with a floating/floating
interest rate component, in comparison to a range of 19.0% to 29.0% (dependent
upon the term of the swap) under the current criteria.
Fitch believes that, while generally lower, the proposed collateral amounts will
result in sufficient protection for the note ratings, while offering greater
flexibility to potential eligible counterparties. This is on the basis that the
proposed stresses cover all but the most extreme historical observations and the
fact that the nature of the risk is secondary (given that in the first instance
the counterparty is obligated to fund the replacement cost).
-- More collateral types examined
Fitch is proposing to extend the range of eligible collateral (posted by
derivative counterparties) beyond cash and highly rated sovereign bonds. Subject
to feedback received, Fitch anticipates specifying eligibility criteria and
advance rates for structured finance, covered bonds and/or corporate bond
collateral. Fitch believes that a shortage of eligible collateral could put
extra pressure on counterparties and that the inclusion of such instruments
could provide more flexibility, subject to appropriate eligibility criteria and
advance rates that reflect the credit and market value risk. Fitch anticipates
that such advance rates would be lower than those applied to sovereign bonds and
would not expect them to exceed a range of 60% to 70%.
During the exposure draft period, Fitch will continue to apply its current
criteria in the analysis of counterparty risk in structured finance
transactions. Fitch's criteria represent expectations for the agency's rating
analysis and are not requirements. Where transaction parties choose not to
follow Fitch's counterparty criteria, the materiality of the counterparty
exposure and other structural mitigants, if any, will be considered by Fitch in
determining the appropriate rating.
SF transactions are subject to rating action if mitigating remedies are not
implemented by a counterparty in accordance with criteria upon breaching certain
rating thresholds. If adopted, the criteria proposals could implement revisions
to the rating thresholds that determine eligibility for certain rating levels
and the remedies to be taken. For example, this could include a rating being
affirmed when it would otherwise be downgraded under current criteria.
To avoid any potential rating volatility, since 14 February 2012, any SF rating
that is subject to a rating review as a result of a counterparty not
implementing remedial actions upon losing eligibility will be placed on Rating
Watch Negative (RWN) rather than being immediately downgraded. Fitch expects any
ratings placed on RWN in this way to be resolved following publication of any
final criteria amendments and, if affected counterparties choose to implement
documentation changes in accordance with the revised criteria, following any
subsequent grace period during which such changes are made. Final rating levels
will reflect Fitch's assessment of any documentation changes and the agency's
view of their credibility. The agency estimates that any such RWN actions will
be resolved within six months. Certain affected transactions may not be placed
on RWN, if the counterparty exposure is no longer seen as material to Fitch's
rating opinion.
Fitch has also re-published its current counterparty criteria alongside the
exposure draft. The current counterparty criteria remains unchanged with the
exception of a specification that the criteria is currently under review and
subject to consultation.
Feedback on the exposure draft should be sent to the e-mail address
'sffeedback@fitchratings.com'.
