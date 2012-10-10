(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 - The decision by the US House Intelligence Committee to label Huawei and
ZTE as threats to US national security - largely on the premise of potential Chinese
state influence - underlines once again the difficulties facing the Chinese telecom equipment
makers as they seek to expand across major developed markets.
Exposure to the US is quite small for both companies, at less than 5% of total
revenues, so the potential loss of US revenue is unlikely to affect their
operations significantly. Yet a more meaningful impact could arise if more
countries decide to avoid the Chinese manufacturers over alleged national
security concerns.
Earlier this year, the Australian government decided to exclude Huawei from
participating in building the country's national broadband network (NBN) due to
concerns that it could impinge on national security, despite assurances to the
contrary.
ZTE responded to the US congressional committee report by emphasizing its
independence from state influence, the integrity of its vendor-neutral network
security systems, and how the value of various telecom equipment components ZTE
purchases from US companies is significant compared with the revenue it derives
from the US. The company also expressed disappointment that the two Chinese
equipment makers had alone been singled out, and how the report failed to
consider Western telecom equipment vendors and their Chinese joint-venture
manufacturing partners in its assessment, given that the vast majority of
telecom equipment in place in the US is in fact manufactured in China.
ZTE is 31%-owned by Zhongxingxin Telecommunications Equipment Co., Ltd, which in
turn is 51%-owned by two stated-owned entities. The ownership structure of
Huawei is not in the public domain as the company remains a private concern.
Nevertheless, according to various media reports, most of its shares are owned
by the company's employees - including its founding shareholder, Ren Zhengfei.
National security concerns are understandably an important consideration when
deploying mobile or fixed-line networks. In January, India's Department of
Telecommunications warned of potential security issues not just with the Chinese
manufacturers, but also with vendors from the US, Europe and Japan, and hence
emphasised the need for India to become more self-sufficient in telecoms network
technology.
Margins for the Chinese telecom equipment manufacturers are under pressure,
partly because they typically need to offer significant discounts in order to
win strategic orders from large network operators in developed markets. The
extent of the discount required is only likely to be greater for those markets
where supposed security concerns weigh against the Chinese exporters. This is
despite Fitch's view that the Chinese technology is highly competitive and
offers significant cost-savings.
In February, Fitch downgraded ZTE to 'BB?' from 'BB+' due to deteriorating
credit metrics - including thin margins and negative free cash flow. This was
after the company's push to gain market share in Europe and North America had
led to a fall in operating profitability in 2011.