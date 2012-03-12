(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 12 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Macquarie Group Limited's and its Australian subsidiaries' (including Macquarie Bank Limited, the main operating subsidiary of the group) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and Viability Ratings (VR) by one notch. At the same time, the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on MGL and its subsidiaries has been removed and a Stable Outlook assigned to the Long-Term IDRs. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

These actions conclude Fitch's review of MGL announced on 8 February 2012 (see "Fitch Places Macquarie Group and subsidiaries on RWN", dated 8 February 2012) which stemmed from Fitch's broad review of the largest banking institutions in the world. This review has been ongoing for some time and was prompted by challenges facing financial institutions globally, in particular those that are more exposed to market- oriented income. These actions do not reflect any developments specific to Macquarie, but result from this broad global review.

MGL has exposure to a number of market-oriented businesses. An uncertain global economic environment and increasing regulation mean that absolute returns from these businesses are likely to be subdued relative to pre-2008 levels in the short- to medium-term. Also, market- oriented businesses have a more volatile earnings profile than traditional commercial banking businesses.

In addition, Macquarie has a reliance on wholesale funding relative to peers. Wholesale funding has become more vulnerable to swings of investor confidence following the crisis that began in 2008. Although MGL manages this exposure well, with a conservative liquidity policy and limited use of short-term wholesale funding, in Fitch's view this reliance, when combined with a more volatile earnings profile relative to that of commercial banks, is better reflected at the new rating levels.

Fitch notes that Macquarie's market-oriented businesses are client-focused, with only modest proprietary trading exposures, which offset some of the risks noted above. The group has also been proactive in addressing the changing operating environment and regulatory issues, exiting a number of businesses, reducing costs and undertaking capital efficiency initiatives. In addition, a number of non-market oriented businesses with a more stable earnings profile provide some offset to earnings volatility.

Other aspects of Macquarie's financial profile, including asset quality, capital and exposure to market risk continue to compare favourably with larger global trading and universal banks and support a Stable Outlook. A material weakening of any of these aspects may result in further negative rating action.

MGL provides both investment banking and traditional banking services, with a focus on client transactions. Operations span markets in Australia, the UK, Europe, Asia and the US. MGL's six businesses can be divided into those that are market-oriented (Macquarie Capital, Macquarie Securities and Fixed Income, Commodities and Currencies) and those that provide traditional commercial banking and wealth management services (Macquarie Funds, Corporate and Asset Finance, and Banking and Financial Services).

