March 12 -
Summary analysis -- The Hershey Co. ------------------------------- 12-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States
State/Province: Pennsylvania
Primary SIC: Candy & other
confectionery
products
Mult. CUSIP6: 427866
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
10-Sep-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
19-Aug-1997 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
Rationale
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Hershey, Pa.-based Hershey Co.
reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" (as
defined in our criteria). Key credit factors include the company's strong
market position in the U.S. chocolate and confectionary market, good
cash-generating ability, yet relatively narrow business and geographic focus.
We believe the company's financial risk profile is "modest," reflecting its
moderate financial policy, adequate liquidity, and key credit measures that we
believe will remain consistent with indicative ratios for a modest financial
profile.