March 12 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- The Hershey Co. ------------------------------- 12-Mar-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/A-1 Country: United States

State/Province: Pennsylvania

Primary SIC: Candy & other

confectionery

products

Mult. CUSIP6: 427866

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

10-Sep-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1

19-Aug-1997 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Rationale

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' ratings on Hershey, Pa.-based Hershey Co. reflect our assessment of the company's business risk profile as "strong" (as defined in our criteria). Key credit factors include the company's strong market position in the U.S. chocolate and confectionary market, good cash-generating ability, yet relatively narrow business and geographic focus. We believe the company's financial risk profile is "modest," reflecting its moderate financial policy, adequate liquidity, and key credit measures that we believe will remain consistent with indicative ratios for a modest financial profile.