(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed OJSC Tattelecom's (Tattel)
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BB' and
Short-term currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term Issuer Default
Rating is Stable.
Tattel's ratings reflect its well-established positions of a regional fixed-line
incumbent dominating in the traditional telephony and broadband segments, low
leverage and robust free cash flow generation. However, the company's small size
could potentially limit its financial flexibility. In addition, liquidity
management is aggressive, exposing the company to short-term refinancing risks.
Tattel has been able to successfully defend and even grow its market shares,
most notably in the broadband segment, despite the fierce competitive
environment. Fitch believes that the company is likely to continue eating into
its peers' market shares, capitalising on its good quality network and a
dedicated regional focus. As a result, the company is facing positive revenue
growth prospects, at least in the short to medium term.
Tattel improved its broadband market share by almost 5% yoy in 2011 adding more
new customers than all other operators combined. The company launched IP-TV
service at end-2009 and managed to seize a decent market share over a short-time
span with good prospects for further progress in the pay TV segment.
Fibre upgrades should allow the company to stay ahead of the competition in
terms of network quality. Tattel is rapidly rolling out fibre upgrades on its
network aiming to cover all multi-storey residential houses by end-H113. The
project investments have been moderate so far while yet to be incurred project
costs are not expected by Fitch to drive a leverage spike.
Tattel's leverage was low at 1.0x ND/EBITDA and 1.3x FFO adjusted leverage at
end 2011, and Fitch expects it to remain relatively modest. The company's
dividend policy of paying 30% of net profit by Russian accounting standards and
the management's focus on high capex efficiency (as measured by such benchmarks
as capex per newly constructed line) will drive strong free cash flow generation
and deleveraging flexibility.
Tattel's liquidity is insufficient to cover its 2013 debt maturities, which is a
concern. No progress with finding sufficient liquidity sources to cover next
year's maturities by early 2013 may prompt a negative rating action. Tattel's
liquidity situation is mitigated by strong relationships with local banks,
flexibility to reduce capex and increase cash flow from operations at short
notice, and potential liquidity support from the company's controlling
shareholder, OJSC Svyazinvestneftekhim (SINEK) ('BBB-'/Stable). Refinancing
efforts will be helped by the company's overall low leverage and the fact that a
potential liquidity gap is only a small fraction of the company's annual EBITDA.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include
- A rise in leverage to above 2.25x FFO adjusted net leverage
- Liquidity pressures
- Pronounced revenue pressures driven by market share losses, particularly in
the broadband segment.
Positive: Further rating progress is restrained by the small size of the
company's business , lack of geographical diversification, aggressive liquidity
management and limited access to capital markets.