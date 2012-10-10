(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 -
Overview
-- We believe French environmental services group Veolia Environnement S.A.'s (Veolia)
massive cost-cutting plans will be hampered by economic conditions that are weaker than we
anticipated.
-- We are revising our outlook on Veolia to negative from stable and affirming our
'BBB+/A-2' ratings.
-- The negative outlook reflects our opinion that Veolia's credit metrics could fall short
of our expectations if the group failed to implement its cost-cutting, growth, and disposal
plans, or to adapt to the potentially more-adverse conditions.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook to negative from
stable on French environmental services group Veolia Environnement S.A. (Veolia). At the same
time we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings.
Rationale
The outlook revision reflects our view that poor economic conditions and the execution risk
inherent in Veolia's major strategic plan could hinder a turnaround in the group's cash flow
generation and prevent the strengthening of its credit metrics to levels we deem commensurate
with the ratings within the next 12-24 months. We view a ratio of adjusted funds from operations
(FFO) to debt above 20% as commensurate with our assessment of Veolia's diluted business risk
profile owing to the structural erosion of its profitability and strategic adjustment toward
emerging and industrial clients.