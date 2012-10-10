(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 -
Overview
-- In our opinion, the Canton of Basel-Country risks budgetary
deterioration and a weakening liquidity position, should it not succeed in
implementing its proposed budgetary savings measures.
-- We are revising our outlook on Basel-Country to negative and affirming
the 'AAA/A-1+' credit ratings on the canton.
-- The negative outlook reflects our view that there is a one-in-three
likelihood that Basel-Country will not succeed in implementing its savings
measures over the next two years.
Rating Action
On Oct. 10, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on
the Swiss Canton of Basel-Country to negative from stable. At the same time,
the 'AAA' long-term and 'A-1+' short-term issuer credit ratings were affirmed.
Rationale
We revised the outlook to negative following our assessment of Basel-Country's
current and projected budgetary performance. We see a one-in-three chance that
the canton might not succeed in stabilizing its liquidity position at a level
commensurate with a 'AAA' rating. Such a development could occur if the
management's budgetary savings measures fail to improve the budgetary
performance significantly, which could also signal weaker effectiveness of the
canton's financial management.
We affirmed the ratings because we think the canton currently displays very
prudent management and has started to implement savings measures. Furthermore,
Basel-Country has a very wealthy economic environment and operates in an
institutional framework that we classify as "predictable and supportive". This
assessment is also supported by the canton's history of sound budgetary
performance, which should enable it to recover past strengths.
The ratings on Basel-Country reflect the canton's dynamic economy, which helps
to make it one of the wealthiest regions in Western Europe, with a GDP per
capita that reaches 148% of the EU-27 average. A further positive factor for
the ratings on Basel-Country is Switzerland's supportive and predictable
framework for its cantons.
The ratings also express our view of the canton's very prudent management,
which has developed measures to structurally balance its accounts, in line
with its conservative financial guidelines. We view this financial planning,
as well as the example set out by the canton's deeply entrenched guidelines,
as a key credit strength.
Aside from the currently weaker budgetary performance, the ratings also
reflect the canton's low but increasing tax-supported debt burden.
While the canton overall theoretically has high budgetary flexibility,
highlighted by more than 75% modifiable revenues, we believe that the canton
is unlikely to increase taxes to counteract a further structural deterioration
of its financial position, but rather would adjust spending.
The canton had free cash and liquid assets that amounted to Swiss franc (CHF)
391.5 million (about EUR326 million) as of year-end 2011. However, this sum is
ever decreasing and as of Sept. 30, 2012, stood at CHF174 million, accounting
for about 80% of debt service over the coming 12 months. Combined with its
CHF50 million liquidity line, debt service is about 100% covered, which we
view as a neutral position.
The ratings are further based on Standard & Poor's expectation that the canton
will regain good budgetary results in the future, thanks to its currently very
prudent management and proposed plans to reduce budgetary deficits. In 2011,
Basel-Country posted an operating surplus of 2.2% of operating revenues, and a
deficit after capital accounts of 10.0% of adjusted total revenues. While we
expect sound results of 3.0% and minus 3.1%, respectively, for 2012, we also
forecast another weaker year in 2013, with an only marginally positive
operating budget and an increasing deficit after capital accounts of 8.7% of
adjusted total revenues. Starting in 2014, our base-case scenario assumes that
the canton will fully implement its budgetary savings measures and thus will
once again display improving budgetary results.
Our base-case scenario assumes that debt will rise to over 60% of operating
revenues by 2014, having doubled over the five years since 2010. This does not
include the restructuring of the pension fund, an option the canton is
currently evaluating. Taking into account the canton's unfunded pension
liabilities, we expect its net financial liabilities to increase to 125.7% of
operating revenues by 2014.
Liquidity
The short-term rating is 'A-1+'. We view Basel-County's current overall
liquidity position as very positive, which includes the canton's access to
external liquidity, even though the volume of its liquid assets has
significantly reduced.
We regard the canton's access to external liquidity as strong, on the back of
our assignment to Switzerland's banking sector of a BICRA score of '1', the
best possible score (see "Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment:
Switzerland", published April 11, 2012).
Furthermore, we reflect Basel-Country's close relationship with its cantonal
bank, Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (AAA/Negative/A-1+), in our liquidity
assessment.
Outlook
The negative outlook reflects our view that there is a one-in-three likelihood
that Basel-Country will not succeed in implementing its savings measures over
the next two years. This would result not only in further deterioration of its
budgetary performance, but could also lead to a deterioration of our
assessment of the effectiveness of the canton's financial management. It might
furthermore weigh on our assessment of Basel-Country's liquidity position,
should the canton reduce its liquid assets sharply. The outlook expresses our
opinion that the canton has little room to deviate from its consolidation
measures.
We might revise the outlook to stable if the canton's management succeeds in
reversing the trend of budgetary deterioration and returns to a structurally
balanced budget in the medium term, with a solid positive operating
performance.
Under our base-case scenario, we presume that Basel-Country can limit further
debt increases beyond currently projected levels and should be able to retain
a liquidity position comfortably at a volume sufficient to cover upcoming debt
service.
