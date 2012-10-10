(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arcelik A.S.'s (Arcelik) Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'BB+' and National Long-term rating at
'AA-(tur)' The Outlook is Stable.
The rating affirmation reflects Fitch's expectations that profitability and free
cash flow (FCF) will rebound in 2013, following an erosion of the EBITDA margin
to 10% in H112 from 10.6% in 2011 and 11.7% in 2010, and further negative FCF.
Fitch's current base case projects a rebound in EBITDA margin to just less than
11% and positive FCF in 2013. A lower or slower improvement in profitability and
cash generation in 2013 could put renewed pressure on the ratings.
The ratings are supported by Arcelik's leading position in its domestic market,
its proven capability to grow export volumes and a broadly stable financial
profile. Market share gains in Europe, mainly due to European customers trading
down in the current difficult economic conditions, has supported Arcelik's
revenue growth in H112. The majority of Arcelik's production is based in
low-cost locations such as Turkey, Romania, Russia and South Africa, which
allows the company to benefit from lower costs compared to its EU based
competitors (mainly from labour) and its Asian competitors in terms of
transportation costs due to its proximity to the EU.
Arcelik's revenue grew 39% in H112, supported by all segments, as well as the
contribution from the full consolidation of Defy acquired in Q411. Excluding the
effects of the Defy acquisition and currency effect, sales jumped 27%
organically. This strong growth prompted a significant working capital outflow
and the company is lagging behind its working capital target of 35% at end-2012
(38.7% at end-June 2012). As a result, FCF was negative in H112, although Fitch
expects FCF to improve and be positive in H212 and beyond.
Despite higher than expected revenue growth, H112 EBITDA margin were lower than
historical levels at 9.9%. Fitch believes this deterioration is mainly because
of persistently high raw material costs, and margin losses coming from
international markets and the increased share of the electronics business where
margins are typically lower compared to the white goods sector. Fitch believes
that profitability will rise slightly in the medium term as the volatility
surrounding raw material prices lessens. However, increasing sales from
international markets is likely to continue putting pressure on earnings
margins.
Debt increased slightly to TRY3.6bn at end-H112 from 2011 YE levels of TRY3.1bn,
mainly due to continuous working capital needs. This pushed the net debt/EBITDA
ratio up to 2.5x but Fitch expects some de-leveraging in 2013 as the company
improves its working capital management and its FCF generation ability.
Arcelik's reported leverage is negatively impacted by its higher than average
working capital needs, as a significant portion of durable goods are sold on
credit in Turkey, and this is partly financed by Arcelik. Given that Arcelik has
historically seen few losses on its trade receivables, Fitch adjusts Arcelik's
debt by netting off the debt portion of trade receivables above 60 days of
revenues (approximately TRY1.7bn at end-H112) to enable a more accurate peer
comparison. On this basis, Arcelik's adjusted gross debt/EBITDA ratio was 2.0x
at end-H112 (from 1.6x at end-2011) and the adjusted FFO gross leverage was
2.2x.
WHAT COULD TRIGGER A RATING ACTION?
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
positive rating action include:
- Significant improvement in business profile along with reduced structural FX
risks could be positive for Arcelik's ratings.
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating action include:
- A receivable-adjusted FFO gross leverage ratio above 2.0x, EBITDA margins
below 10.5%, or consistently negative FCF would put negative pressure on
Arcelik's ratings.
For all of Fitch's Eurozone Crisis commentary go to
here