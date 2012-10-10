(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 10 - Within our rated universe of banking groups, it is highly unusual for a financial
institution (FI) subsidiary to be rated above its parent operating company. According to a
Credit FAQ titled "Rating A Financial Institution Subsidiary Above Its Bank Parent," published
earlier today on RatingsDirect, this is because there are often strong
business and financial links between subsidiaries and the wider group that go
beyond simple ownership.
Even when this is not the case, a subsidiary could well be vulnerable to a
degree of franchise contagion from credit issues elsewhere in its group, the
parent could use its ownership to influence the financial position of the
subsidiary, or, ultimately, the subsidiary could potentially be drawn into the
insolvency of the parent. At any rate, a weak parent is unlikely to provide
support to the extent that a strong one could. For these reasons, when
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services downgrades a parent, it often downgrades
the most highly rated subsidiaries as well.
Such downgrades are not automatic, though. Rather, any rating action on an FI
subsidiary involves a comprehensive analysis of the specific situation, and
the parent/subsidiary rating relationship can diverge under various
circumstances. The criteria that describe this analysis are detailed in "Group
Rating Methodology And Assumptions," and "Banks: Rating Methodology And
Assumptions," both published on Nov. 9, 2011.
The number of subsidiaries rated above their bank parents, though low today,
is gradually rising. This is because of a combination of weakening parental
creditworthiness and host-country regulatory initiatives to protect pools of
capital and liquidity in domestic subsidiaries (and potentially branches) of
foreign banks. This article discusses the types of situations where a
subsidiary can be rated higher than its parent operating entity.
