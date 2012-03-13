(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its financial strength and
long-term counterparty credit ratings on Toa Reinsurance Co. (Toa Re, A+/Stable/--) would not be
affected by the company's announcement of its plan to issue a deferrable subordinated bond
worth JPY30 billion on March 21, 2012. Based on Standard & Poor's criteria for
hybrid capital, the bond holds intermediate equity content because of the
following features: 1) it has a maturity of 50 years and four months; 2) it
becomes callable on each interest payment date after five years and four
months from the issuance date and it has a step-up clause; although detailed
terms and conditions of the clause were not disclosed, it meets Standard &
Poor's criteria for intermediate equity content; 3) the issuer can defer
interest payments at its discretion; and 4) if the issuer undergoes
liquidation, the repayment of the bond will be subordinated to other senior
debt, including insurance policy obligations.
Standard & Poor's will add the total amount of this planned issuance to Toa
Re's total adjusted capital (TAC) for its analysis of the insurer's capital,
because the company does not have any outstanding balance of hybrid
securities. Standard & Poor's has already incorporated this planned bond
issuance in its ratings on the insurer when it affirmed its financial strength
and long-term counterparty ratings on Toa Re on Feb. 29, 2012 (for more
details, please see "Ratings Affirmed On Japan-Based Toa Re; Off CreditWatch;
Outlook Stable," published Feb. 29, 2012). The terms and conditions of the
planned issuance are in line with our expectations at the time of the
affirmation.
