(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that its financial strength and long-term counterparty credit ratings on Toa Reinsurance Co. (Toa Re, A+/Stable/--) would not be affected by the company's announcement of its plan to issue a deferrable subordinated bond worth JPY30 billion on March 21, 2012. Based on Standard & Poor's criteria for hybrid capital, the bond holds intermediate equity content because of the following features: 1) it has a maturity of 50 years and four months; 2) it becomes callable on each interest payment date after five years and four months from the issuance date and it has a step-up clause; although detailed terms and conditions of the clause were not disclosed, it meets Standard & Poor's criteria for intermediate equity content; 3) the issuer can defer interest payments at its discretion; and 4) if the issuer undergoes liquidation, the repayment of the bond will be subordinated to other senior debt, including insurance policy obligations.

Standard & Poor's will add the total amount of this planned issuance to Toa Re's total adjusted capital (TAC) for its analysis of the insurer's capital, because the company does not have any outstanding balance of hybrid securities. Standard & Poor's has already incorporated this planned bond issuance in its ratings on the insurer when it affirmed its financial strength and long-term counterparty ratings on Toa Re on Feb. 29, 2012 (for more details, please see "Ratings Affirmed On Japan-Based Toa Re; Off CreditWatch; Outlook Stable," published Feb. 29, 2012). The terms and conditions of the planned issuance are in line with our expectations at the time of the affirmation.

