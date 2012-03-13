March 13 - Europe's heavy truck market is likely to slow down this year in line with the slowing European economy, but the recovery in the North American market still appears to have more fuel in it, says Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today in the report "."Europe's Truck Market Shifts Down A Gear, In North America The Recovery Rolls On".

"We anticipate new registrations of European heavy trucks over 16 tons will decline to between 215,000 and 240,000 units in 2012 compared with 243,000 new registrations in 2011," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Andersson. Factory shipments of North American Class 8 trucks, however, could rise to 271,000 in 2012 from about 255,000 in 2011, based on research by freight transportation researcher FTR Associates.

Given that demand for heavy trucks is closely correlated to GDP growth, our predictions for Europe's truck market reflect Standard & Poor's economists' base-case scenario for zero growth in the European Economic And Monetary Union (eurozone) in 2012.

Yet, even in a downside economic scenario in which Europe suffered a double-dip recession this year, we don't anticipate such a severe slump in truck demand as experienced in 2008-2009, when huge chunks of the markets were wiped out. Unlike then, the market is currently not overheated, order inventories are manageable, and truck companies have leaner cost structures and stronger balance sheets to sustain any moderate slide in demand. What's more, their credit ratios are consistent or above the metrics we view as rating-commensurate, which should provide a credit cushion for a weaker demand environment.

Given the age of registered trucks on the road, we also envisage demand for replacement vehicles will increase through 2012 and into 2013. Indeed, the continued growth in the North American truck market is also being fueled by pent-up demand from trucking firms looking to renew their fleets.

"As a result, our credit outlook for rated investment-grade European and North American truck makers is stable for 2012," said Mr. Andersson. "We don't currently envisage major rating changes under our base case or under a downside scenario of a stronger downturn in Europe."