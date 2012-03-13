March 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to Silverstone Master Issuer's class A series 2012-1 notes.

-- This will be the sixth issuance from this master trust.

-- The collateral will comprise prime U.K. residential mortgages originated by Nationwide Building Society.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its preliminary credit ratings to Silverstone Master Issuer PLC's series 2012-1 class A mortgage-backed floating-rate notes. At closing, Silverstone Master Issuer will also issue unrated class Z notes (see list below).

This will be the sixth issuance from this master trust since its inaugural issuance in 2008.

At closing, we expect the trust collateral to total approximately GBP27 billion. The collateral at issuance will comprise prime U.K. residential mortgages originated by Nationwide Building Society (A+/Stable/A-1). The transaction has a revolving structure, so the pool's characteristics can change. The trust may also include loans originated by Portman Building Society, which merged with Nationwide Building Society in August 2007.

STANDARD & POOR'S 17G-7 DISCLOSURE REPORT

SEC Rule 17g-7 requires an NRSRO, for any report accompanying a credit rating relating to an asset-backed security as defined in the Rule, to include a description of the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms available to investors and a description of how they differ from the representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms in issuances of similar securities.

The Standard & Poor's 17g-7 Disclosure Report included in this credit rating report is available at

RATINGS LIST

Silverstone Master Issuer PLC

Mortgage-Backed Notes Series 2012-1

Class Prelim. Prelim.

rating amount

(mil.)

1A AAA (sf) TBD

2A1 AAA (sf) TBD

2A2 AAA (sf) TBD

1Z NR TBD

2Z1 NR TBD

2Z2 NR TBD

NR--Not rated.

TBD--To be determined.