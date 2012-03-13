(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 13 - Fitch Ratings has downgraded Institut Catala de Finances' (ICF) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'A-' and has maintained it on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). At the same time, the agency has placed ICF's Short-term IDR of 'F2' on RWN.

The rating action on ICF follows the agency downgrading the Autonomous Community of Catalonia's (ACC) Long-term IDR to 'BBB+' from 'A-', maintaining it on RWN and placing its Short-term IDR of 'F2' on RWN (see "Fitch Downgrades 2 Spanish Autonomous Communities; Places 8 on RWN", dated 9 March 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com).

ICF's IDRs are based on Fitch's assessment of potential support to ICF from ACC and are driven solely by those aspects of Fitch's 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' that concern support. ICF's IDRs mirror those of ACC as Fitch believes ACC has a high propensity to support it, if needed. This is because of ACC's key role in ICF's strategy and ownership. Fitch notes that the propensity of support was enhanced by the amendment made to the regional Decree Law 4/2002 on 29 July 2011.

ICF is a public law entity, created to channel public credit and to provide financing to promote the economic and social development of the region, in line with ACC's finance policies. ACC is well-represented in the 'Junta de Govern' (equivalent to the board of directors).