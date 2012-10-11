(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 -
Summary analysis -- Hyundai Steel Co. ----------------------------- 11-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Korea, Republic
Of
Primary SIC: Steel foundries,
nec
Mult. CUSIP6: 44919Q
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Nov-2010 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
Rationale
The ratings on Korea-based steel producer Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd. (Hyundai
Steel; BBB-/Stable/--) reflect the company's balanced portfolio of steel
products, leading position in the domestic market for long steel, captive
target market for flat steel products, and likelihood of receiving support
from Hyundai Motor Group (HMG), to which it belongs and whose core company is
Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC; BBB+/Stable/--). Factors that constrain the ratings
include competitiveness and industry cycles in the steel business and Hyundai
Steel's weak competitiveness in terms of size, technology, and access to raw
materials. We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) for Hyundai Steel
to be 'bb'; thus, our ratings on Hyundai Steel reflect two notches of support
from HMG.