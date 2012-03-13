March 13 -

Overview

-- Captain Bidco SAS, owned by private equity funds affiliated with Apollo, acquired French engineering steel producer Ascometal SAS in October 2011.

-- The acquisition was funded with a combination of equity, shareholder loans, and a bridge loan.

-- We are assigning Captain Bidco SAS a long-term corporate credit rating of 'B'.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that adequate liquidity and a long-term maturity profile should support credit quality, even in a weaker steel industry environment expected in 2012.

Rating Action

On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B' long-term corporate credit rating to Captain Bidco SAS, a France-based holding company that owns the French engineering steel producer Ascometal SAS. The outlook is stable.

We also assigned a 'B+' issue rating to the EUR60 million revolving credit facility (RCF) issued by Captain Bidco SAS and due 2017. The recovery rating on this RCF is '2', indicating our expectation of substantial (70%-90%) recovery in the event of a payment default.