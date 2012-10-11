(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has published a Credit FAQ to
explain its rating actions on four Korean government-related entities (GREs) and four GRE-banks
following its upgrade of the Republic of Korea on Sept. 14, 2012 (local
currency: AA-/Stable/A-1+; foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1).
After raising our sovereign ratings on Korea (for more details, please see
"Republic of Korea Long-Term Ratings Raised To 'A+/AA-' On Assessment Of
Reduced Geopolitical Risks; Outlook Stable," published Sept. 14, 2012), we
upgraded Export-Import Bank of Korea (foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1; local
currency: --/--/A-1+); Small Business Corp. (foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1;
local currency: AA-/Stable/A-1+); Korea Housing Finance Corp. (foreign
currency: A+/Stable/A-1; local currency: AA-/Stable/A-+); and Korea Finance
Corp. (foreign currency: A+/Stable/A-1). At the same time, we affirmed the
ratings on Korea Development Bank (foreign currency: A/Stable/A-1; local
currency: -/-/A-1); Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK; A/Stable/A-1); NongHyup
Bank (NH Bank; A/Stable/A-1); and Suhyup Bank (A-/Stable/--).
The Credit FAQ provides our opinions on frequently asked questions relating to
the aforementioned rating actions.