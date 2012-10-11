(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- A2A SpA --------------------------------------- 11-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Negative/A-2 Country: Italy
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: 002482
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Apr-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
17-Jul-2008 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil 4.875% bnds due 10/30/2013 BBB 05-Apr-2012
EUR500 mil 4.875% bnds due 05/28/2014 BBB 05-Apr-2012
¿14 bil 3.2% bnds due 08/10/2036 BBB 05-Apr-2012
EUR1 bil 4.5% nts due 11/02/2016 BBB 05-Apr-2012
Rationale
The ratings on Italy-based multi-utility A2A reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings
Services' assessment of the group's "strong" business risk profile and
"significant" financial risk profile.