March 13 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assessed the performance of Harbourmaster CLO 10 by applying our 2010 counterparty criteria and conducting credit and cash flow analyses.

-- Following our review and analysis of the transaction's performance, we have raised our ratings on the class A1 and A2 notes.

-- We have also affirmed our rating on the class X notes.

-- Harbourmaster CLO 10 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Harbourmaster CLO 10 B.V.'s class A1 and A2 notes. At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class X notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance, and the application of our relevant criteria for transactions of this type.

For our review of the transaction's performance, we used data from the trustee report (dated Jan. 26, 2012), in addition to our cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent developments in the transaction, and have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria, as well as our cash flow criteria (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010, and "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

From our analysis, we have observed a decline in the proportion of defaulted assets (rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], and 'D') in the collateral pool, and an increase in the proportion of assets that we consider to be rated in the 'CCC' category ('CCC+', 'CCC', and 'CCC-'), since we last reviewed this transaction (see "Transaction Update: Harbourmaster CLO 10 B.V.," published on April 1, 2010).

We have also noted an increase in the weighted-average spread earned on Harbourmaster CLO 10's collateral pool, and an increase in the par coverage test results for all classes of notes since our last review.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis in order to determine the break-even default rate. In our analysis, we used the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing, the principal cash balance, the current weighted-average spread, and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered to be appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timings for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Taking into account our credit and cash flow analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria, we consider the credit enhancement available to the class A1 and A2 notes in this transaction to be commensurate with higher ratings. On the other hand, we consider the credit enhancement available to the class X note to be commensurate with the current rating.

We have analyzed the derivative counterparties' exposure to the transaction under scenarios where the counterparty failed to perform. We have concluded that the derivative exposure is currently sufficiently limited so as not to affect the ratings assigned.

Harbourmaster CLO 10 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Harbourmaster CLO 10 B.V.

EUR495.8 Million Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

A1 AAA (sf) AA+ (sf)

A2 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

Rating Affirmed

X AAA (sf)