March 13 - Fitch Ratings today published 'Navigating the Drug
Channel - Drug Distributors: A Deeper Dive,' the third of seven reports
analyzing the U.S. drug channel. This newest report focuses on headwinds and
tailwinds faced by U.S. drug distributors, as well as their role in the U.S.
drug channel and Fitch's take on certain considerations on the horizon.
Drug distributors, or wholesalers, are the middlemen in the drug channel. They
conduct exceptionally stable, low-margin operations that facilitate much of the
product flow among the several channel participants. However, distributors do
more than just move product. Their value-adding services consolidate and reduce
risks and expenses that would otherwise need to be shouldered by each upstream
and downstream customer individually.
The three largest drug distributors in the U.S. - AmerisourceBergen Corp.
; Cardinal Health, Inc. ; and McKesson Corp.
- together control roughly 95% of the
market.
Future considerations for the industry include distributors' role in the quickly
growing specialty drug market, the prospects for international expansion, and
the effects of a continuing weak macro-economy and constrained healthcare
reimbursement. The report discusses Fitch's take on each of these very vital
issues.