(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 -
Ratings -- Baosteel Group Corp. ----------------------------------- 11-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/-- Country: China
Primary SIC: Steel investment
foundries
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
11-Oct-2012 A-/-- A-/--
20-Nov-2011 A/-- A/--
23-Aug-2009 NR/-- NR/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CNY1 bil 3.125% bnds due 12/01/2013 A- 11-Oct-2012
CNY2.1 bil 3.50% bnds due 12/01/2014 A- 11-Oct-2012
CNY500 mil 4.375% bnds due 12/01/2016 A- 11-Oct-2012
CNY500 mil 3.25% bnds due 03/01/2014 A- 11-Oct-2012
CNY900 mil 3.675% bnds due 03/01/2015 A- 11-Oct-2012
CNY1.5 bil 4.15% bnds due 03/01/2017 A- 11-Oct-2012