PTT's SACP reflects the consolidation of its wholly and majority-owned
subsidiaries, including PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd.
(BBB+/Negative/--). The SACP also takes into account our expectation that PTT
will continue to support its associate companies--PTT Global Chemical Public
Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--; axA), Thai Oil Public Co. Ltd. (BBB/Stable/--), and
IRPC Public Co. Ltd. (BBB-/Stable/--)--which it does not consolidate.
PTT's business risk profile is "satisfactory," as our criteria define the
term. The PTT group dominates all major segments of oil and gas exploration
and production; gas transmission, distribution, and separation; and
petrochemical and refining in Thailand. PTT's profitability is lower than that
of other integrated national energy companies, reflecting the company's
dominant marketing and trading business and the transmission-like nature of
its gas business.
We expect PTT to generate average annual consolidated funds from operations
(FFO) of about Thai baht (THB) 170 billion in 2012-2014. The company's
position as the only integrated energy company in Thailand, the solid demand
prospects for energy in the country and enhanced scale from higher upstream
production, full-year operations from gas separation plant No. 6, and
increased gas pipeline capacity should offset the effects of lower oil and gas
prices.
However, PTT's cash flow adequacy ratios may moderate in 2012-2014 due to the
company's peak capital expenditure requirements of THB233.9 billion during
this time, mainly for its upstream and gas businesses. This amount does not
include the capital expenditure requirements of PTTEP. It also does not
include PTT's investment in PTTEP's equity-raising plan.
We expect PTT to generate negative free operating cash flows on a consolidated
basis in 2012 and 2013 and use debt to partially fund these investments. We
forecast the consolidated average ratio of FFO (not including associate
income) to total debt at 30%-35% over 2012-2014. These measures remain
adequate for PTT's "intermediate" financial risk profile, as our criteria
define the term. The company also maintains some flexibility in its investment
plans. About 50% of planned capital expenditure over 2012-2014 is related to
mergers and acquisitions and is discretionary.
Liquidity
PTT has "adequate" liquidity, as our criteria define the term. We expect the
company's sources of liquidity, including cash and facility availability, to
exceed its uses of liquidity by at least 1.2x in the next 12 months. Our
liquidity assessment incorporates the following factors and assumptions:
-- As of June 30, 2012, PTT has cash and cash equivalents of THB114.7
billion, compared with THB53.2 billion of short-term debt due (including
short-term provision for decommissioning costs).
-- PTT has access to short-term credit facilities including bills of
exchange. All lines are currently unutilized.
-- Liquidity sources over the next 12 months include our expectation of
FFO of about THB176 billion, committed credit facilities, and cash and current
investments.
-- Liquidity needs over the next 12 months include our expectation of
consolidated capital expenditure of about THB240 billion, and dividends and
debt repayments of about THB55 billion.
-- We anticipate that the company's liquidity sources will exceed its
needs even if EBITDA declines by 15%.
We assess PTT's financial flexibility and access to external funding sources
as strong. Our view is based on the company's position as the only integrated
energy company in Thailand. PTT has solid business positions in its respective
segments. Financial flexibility will be important, given the company's large
capital expenditure requirements and our expectation of negative free
operating cash flow in the next two years.
Outlook
The stable outlook on PTT reflects the outlook on the sovereign credit rating
on Thailand.
We could upgrade PTT if we raise the sovereign credit rating, and the company
maintains or improves its SACP.
We may downgrade PTT if: (1) we lower the sovereign credit rating on Thailand;
(2) the government's shareholding in PTT held by the Ministry of Finance falls
below 50%; (3) the government's energy policy shifts significantly, including
liberalization of the gas industry, thus eroding PTT's market share; or (4)
PTT's SACP weakens by more than four notches, which we consider highly
unlikely.
