(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 11 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded East African Development Bank's (EADB) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from 'B-' and affirmed its Short-term IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The upgrade primarily reflects the favourable ruling in February 2012 of the Tanzanian Court of Appeal in a legal dispute in which EADB had been engaged since 2005. The initial award represented about 80% of the bank's equity. The ruling cannot be overturned, according to EADB's management. EADB's charter has been amended in 2012. Under the new charter, which has been ratified by member states, as a supranational institution the bank is immune from legal proceedings except where it has expressly waived its immunity. This makes it impossible to seize its assets. The preferred creditor status (PCS) of EADB has been stipulated in the treaty. In Fitch's view, this will not bring significant change, as 87% of lending is made to the private sector, where PCS does not apply.