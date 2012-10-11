Oct 11 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term and short-term sovereign credit ratings on the Kingdom of Spain to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BBB+/A-2' on Oct. 10, 2012 (see "Spain Ratings Lowered To 'BBB-/A-3' On Mounting Economic And Political Risks; Outlook Negative," published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The outlook is negative.

We believe that this downgrade could have a negative impact on the creditworthiness of the Spanish banks we rate, namely:

-- Banco Santander S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), its core subsidiary Banco Espanol de Credito S.A. (A-/Negative/A-2), and its highly strategic subsidiary Santander Consumer Finance, S.A. (BBB+/Negative/A-2),