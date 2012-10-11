(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. ----------- 11-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Thailand
Local currency BBB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, Marine, and
Casualty
Insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
24-Sep-2012 BBB/-- --/--
16-May-2012 BBB+/-- --/--
30-Dec-2009 A-/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Rationale
The ratings on Dhipaya Insurance Public Co. Ltd. reflect the insurer's good competitive
position in Thailand's non-life insurance industry. The insurer's diversified and liquid
investment portfolio and its financial flexibility also support the ratings. Dhipaya's weakened
capital position due to losses from last year's floods in Thailand and the insurer's rapid
growth strategy temper these strengths. Dhipaya's reliance on reinsurance subjects it to
increased counterparty credit risks on reinsurance recoverable assets.