Oct 11 -

Summary analysis -- Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System - 11-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/-- Country: Russia

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 313354

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

04-Mar-2008 BBB/-- BBB/--

02-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--

Rationale

The ratings on Russia-based Federal Grid Co. of the Unified Energy System (FGC), the 79.55% state-owned electrical transmission grid company and system operator, reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' opinion that there is a "very high" likelihood that the Russian government will provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support to the company in the event of financial distress. We assess FGC's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) at 'bb+'.

Our view of a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary government support is based on our assessment of FGC's:

-- "Very important" role, given the company's strategic importance to the government as a monopoly provider of essential infrastructure services; and

-- "Very strong" link with the Russian Federation, given the state's intention not to decrease its stake in FGC to less than the 75% stipulated by law in the medium term. In addition, the Russian government controls the company's strategy and operations.

Our SACP assessment reflects FGC's monopoly position, the low operating risk of its transmission operations, and the strong profitability derived from the core operations. The SACP assessment also reflects the company's relatively stable cash flows from regulated activities, adequate liquidity, and currently robust financial profile.

These strengths are balanced by FGC's exposure to the existing tariff system, which is impaired by the government's attempts to manually control the tariffs in the industry. Further offsetting factors are FGC's aging operating assets and ambitious medium-term investment program, which we understand is largely to be funded by debt and is likely to lead to heavily negative recurrent free operating cash flows (FOCF). This could put pressure on the company's financial profile over the long term. In addition, FGC's high level of investment activity exposes the company to execution risk and potential cost overruns.

Key business and profitability developments

Our base-case scenario assumes FGC will remain focused on its core monopoly electricity transmission activities, which we believe to be of relatively low-risk. However, we understand that the government is, at an early stage, considering consolidating FGC with the majority government-owned electricity distribution companies included into IDGC Holding group (not rated). We have not incorporated the potential impact of such a transaction into the FGC ratings and into base-case scenario because, to our knowledge, no final decision has been taken by the government. However, we believe that the implementation of such a transaction would likely be negative for FGC's credit quality, as it is likely to erode both FGC's business and financial risk profile.

We anticipate in our base-case scenario that FGC's EBITDA and revenues in 2012 will remain at the level of 2011 of about Russian ruble (RUB) 80 billion ($2.6 billion) for EBITDA and RUB140 billion for revenues. This is due to a modest year-on-year 5.5% tariff rise for 2012, lower revenues from new connections, and rising operating costs.

We think that 2013 will be more positive for the company, supported by a 10% average tariff increase. We project the company will manage to keep its profitability at the strong levels of about 60%.

We do not incorporate any revisions of the currently approved tariffs for FGC, which have been defined until June 30, 2015. We note, however, that the government has intervened in the regulatory process a number of times since the introduction of the long-term asset-based tariff regime in an attempt to contain the rise in electricity prices. For example, in 2011, the regulator revised the long-term parameters of new regulated asset-base (RAB) tariffs introduced in 2010. The tariff adjustments were revised again in May 2012. Those interventions in the regulatory process impair the long-term visibility and predictability of the RAB regime, in our view.

Key cash flow and capital-structure developments

The company's debt leverage has been rising, owing to financing for the ambitious investment program. As of Oct. 4, 2012, FGC's borrowing portfolio totaled RUB175 billion, compared with RUB133 billion on Dec. 31, 2011. We expect debt to increase further over the medium term to cover the projected heavily negative FOCF. Our base-case scenario shows the debt-to-EBITDA ratio reaching 2.7x in 2012 and 2.9x in 2013 and remaining at this level until at least 2014. These ratios are still in line with our expectations for the SACP, which, based on the current business risk profile assessment, assumes the company having a debt-to-EBITDA ratio below 3.0x on the consistent basis. The base-case scenario does not incorporate deviations from the tariffs and investments approved for 2012-2014.

FGC focuses on its core electricity transmission operations and the implementation of an ambitious investment program for the 2012-2014 regulatory period. The estimated cost of this program is now Russian ruble (RUB) 505 billion, including value-added tax (equivalent to $16.2 billion as of Sept. 24, 2012). The program's aim is to replace obsolete transmission assets, upgrade the existing grid, enhance the grid's reliability, increase transmission capacity, accommodate future power demand, and connect new generation capacity and large consumers.

Our base-case scenario does not incorporate any proceeds from the sale of a 19.95% stake in OAO INTER RAO UES (not rated) held by FGC due to existing uncertainties regarding the pricing and timing of a potential sale.

Liquidity

We consider FGC's liquidity to be "adequate" under our criteria, and calculate that liquidity sources will exceed liquidity uses by about 1.4x over the 12 months commencing 1 July 2012.

Main liquidity sources include:

-- Unrestricted cash and equivalents of RUB16 billion, although some of this is tied to operations;

-- Short-term bank promissory notes totaling RUB15 billion;

-- RUB112.5 billion available under long-term committed lines;

-- Budget funds in the amount of RUB3 billion; and

-- Our projections for cash flow from operations of about RUB70 billion for the period.

The company's main liquidity needs comprise capital spending that we assume will be about RUB150 billion (excluding value-added-tax).

The next debt repayment is scheduled for 2013 (RUB20 billion). The debt maturity profile of FGC is rather supportive and well-spread, with the exception of 2014 when the company faces the need to repay RUB50 billion.

Outlook

The stable outlook on FGC reflects the outlook on the Russian Federation, as well as our expectation that FGC's SACP of 'bb+' and 'very high' likelihood of extraordinary government support will remain unchanged over the near term.

Our base-case assumption of an unchanged SACP is based on our expectation that FGC will continue to benefit from strong profitability, its monopoly position, currently moderate debt leverage, and relatively stable cash flows derived from regulated electricity transmission operations. These factors, we believe, should balance the negative effects of the company's sizable investments over the next few years. We consider a ratio of adjusted debt-to-EBITDA of less than 3.0x on a sustainable basis, with very temporary deviations of up to 3.5x, to be consistent with our 'bb+' SACP, provided that FGC's business risk profile remains unchanged.

In line with our criteria for government-related entities, we would lower the rating by one notch if we were to see a decline of two notches in the company's SACP (to 'bb-'), assuming the likelihood of extraordinary support and our long-term rating on the Russian Federation both remain unchanged. Should we reassess our view of the likelihood of extraordinary government support to at least "moderately high" from the existing "very high", we could lower the rating by one notch if the SACP remained at the 'bb+' level.

We could revise the outlook to negative if FGC adopted a more aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate. This includes any unanticipated weakening of the company's liquidity position, heavier reliance on short-term funding, or higher-than-expected debt leverage.

The SACP and the overall rating could come under pressure if the government decided to pursue the idea to merge FGC with the IDGC Holding (not rated) group or in any other way to consolidate this group of entities in the accounts of FGC. We understand that no such decision has yet been taken. We note, however, that such a consolidation or merger will likely result in a deterioration of FGC's financial risk profile and may affect its business risk profile (albeit subject to further assessment). If such a deterioration resulted in two-notch downgrade of FGC's SACP, this would lead to a downgrade of the overall rating by one notch.

Upside potential for FGC's SACP in the medium term is limited, owing to the company's substantial investment needs and our expectation of strongly negative FOCF, which will likely be covered by a significant amount of new debt. Any upgrade of the sovereign rating could lead to an upgrade of the rating on FGC.