(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 11 -
Overview
-- According to our criteria we view Russia-based Giva Insurance Company
LLC (Giva) as "core" to insurance company Pomosch (IC Pomosch) owing to their
level of integration.
-- We are assigning our 'B' financial strength and counterparty credit
ratings and 'ruA-' Russia national scale rating to Giva.
-- The stable outlook reflects that on IC Pomosch.
Rating Action
On Oct. 11, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
long-term financial strength and counterparty credit ratings and 'ruA-' Russia
national scale rating to Giva Insurance Company LLC (Giva). The outlook is
stable.
Rationale
Standard & Poor's considers Giva to be a core company to Pomosch Insurance
Company Ltd. (IC Pomosch; B/Stable/--; Russia national scale 'ruA-'), owing to
its operational, strategic, and financial integration. Giva and IC Pomosch are
controlled by the Loktaev family.
In our opinion, Pomosch and Giva are highly integrated. The companies share
the same management team, operational functions, and risk controls. We note
that Giva operates more as a department of IC Pomosch by providing insurance
and reinsurance products for corporate clients of IC Pomosch. We also note
that reciprocal reinsurance treaties are in place between the two companies.
The shareholders have a history of commitment to Giva. They increased its
share capital to Russian ruble (RUB) 621 million (about $20 million) in 2011
from RUB121 million in 2010 due to new regulatory capital requirements that
took effect on Jan. 1, 2012. Giva constitutes a significant proportion (62%)
of the IC Pomosch's share capital. Based on our capital model, Giva's capital
adequacy ratio is calibrated somewhat above the rating on IC Pomosch.
We expect that Giva will be sufficiently capitalized relative to its risk
profile and shareholders will remain committed to the development of the
company in the future.
Giva was bought in 2009. Giva's gross premiums written (GPW) in 2011 amounted
to about $0.6 million, which is less than 1.5% of GPW generated by IC Pomosch.
However, we expect premiums to continue to grow by about 30% in 2012-2013.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects that on IC Pomosch. As such, any change to the
ratings on IC Pomosch could trigger a similar rating action on Giva.
If we were to revise Giva's status from "core", we could lower the ratings. A
status revision could result from Giva's ceasing to operate as a department
within IC Pomosch, or if Giva's business profile changed significantly, or if
Giva were to substantially reduce capital levels, experience ongoing
deterioration in earnings, or if the reciprocal reinsurance treaties ceased to
exist.
Ratings List
New Rating
Giva Insurance Company LLC
Counterparty Credit Rating
Local Currency B/Stable/--
Financial Strength Rating
Local Currency B/Stable/--
Russia National Scale Rating ruA-