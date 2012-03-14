(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 -
Summary analysis -- PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk. -------------------- 14-Mar-2012
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Rationale
On March 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
long-term corporate credit rating and 'axBB-' ASEAN scale rating to
Indonesia-based real estate developer PT Alam Sutera Realty Tbk. The outlook
is stable. At the same time, we assigned a 'B' issue rating on the proposed
issue of senior unsecured notes by Alam Sutera International Pte. Ltd., a
special purpose vehicle set up to issue the notes. PT Alam Sutera's
subsidiaries guarantee the notes. The issue rating is subject to our review of
the final documents.
The rating on Alam Sutera reflects the company's aggressive debt-funded
expansion, small scale and high project concentration, and execution risks for
its investments in a proposed hospitality venture in Bali, Indonesia. The
company's large, low-cost, and well-located land bank, good growth potential
of the Indonesian property market, and a track record of developing the Alam
Sutera township in Indonesia temper these weaknesses.