(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 14 - Fitch Ratings - Paris/London - 14 March 2012:
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Auto ABS Compartiment 2006-1's (Auto ABS 2006) notes
as follows:
EUR7.9m class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable Outlook
EUR132m class B notes affirmed at 'AA-sf'; Stable Outlook
The affirmation reflects the increasing credit enhancement for the notes, as a
result of the transaction's continued deleveraging, and the solid performance of
the underlying receivables.
As of end-January 2012, the class A notes benefited from 102.4% credit
enhancement, through the subordinated class B notes (70.1%), the continued
overcollateralisation levels (25.7%) and the reserve fund (6.6%), while the
class B notes benefited from 32.4% credit enhancement from both the
overcollateralisation (25.7%) and the reserve fund amount (6.6%).
The transaction has performed better than Fitch's base case assumptions in terms
of gross defaults, recoveries and net defaults. As of end-January 2012, the
cumulative gross default ratio stood at 3.9% compared to a base case of 5.3% for
the same period and the cumulative net default ratio was negative, -0.1% versus
a base case assumption of 1.57%. This negative figure is achieved by the fact
that recoveries include a portion of interest past due on defaulted receivables
whereas the defaults recorded only include the principal loss. In addition, the
performance has been characterised by stable delinquency levels, averaging 2.9%
over the past 12 months and strong excess spread levels (annualised level of
3.8% as of end-January 2012).
The receivables included as collateral for this transaction include some
residual value risk at the tenor of the lease. Fitch notes that, as of
end-January 2012, the transaction has a higher exposure to a proportion of lease
receivables with the highest residual value risk. Despite this, Fitch considers
that the deleveraging of the transaction, the continued overcollateralisation,
the solid performance of the underlying receivables in terms of defaults and
recoveries and the fully funded reserve fund (EUR12.5m, its minimum floor level)
provide sufficient protection for the notes.
The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated in
France by Compagnie Generale de Credit aux Particuliers (Credipar). Banque PSA
Finance, Credipar's parent Company is 100% owned by Peugeot S.A. (PSA;
'BB+'/Stable/'B'). The securitised portfolio consists of auto lease agreements
originated via the dealer network of PSA Group and bearing on Peugeot and
Citroen brands only.