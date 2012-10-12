BRIEF-Sealand Securities to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on June 9
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 1 yuan(before tax)/10 shares for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 8
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Chubu Electric Power Co. Inc. -------------------------- 12-Oct-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Negative/A-2 Country: Japan
Primary SIC: Electric Services
Mult. CUSIP6: J06510
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Oct-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
27-Apr-2012 A/A-1 A/A-1
12-May-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
27-Jan-2011 AA-/A-1+ AA-/A-1+
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
¥60 bil 2.70% straight mtg bnds ser 414 due
11/24/2017 A- 12-Oct-2012
¥50 bil 2.90% straight mtg bnds ser 416 due
03/23/2018 A- 12-Oct-2012
¥50 bil 2.70% straight mtg bnds ser 418 due
05/25/2018 A- 12-Oct-2012
¥30 bil 3.00% straight mortgage bnds ser 420
due 07/25/2028 A- 12-Oct-2012
