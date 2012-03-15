(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- Titan Japan, Series 1 GK is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd.

-- Despite the transaction's legal final maturity date being less than eight months away, collection from two of the transaction's remaining loans, which are backed by suburban shopping centers, has not yet been completed.

-- We have kept our rating on the class A bonds on CreditWatch negative, and affirmed our ratings on the class B to D bonds issued under this transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has kept its rating on the class A floating-rate bonds issued under the Titan Japan, Series 1 GK (Titan) transaction on CreditWatch with negative implications (see list below). At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on classes B to D (also listed below). We initially placed our rating on class A on CreditWatch negative on Nov. 29, 2011. Then, on Dec. 21, 2011, we simultaneously lowered our rating on class A to 'BB (sf)' from 'BBB (sf)' and kept it on CreditWatch negative.

Of the six loans that backed the transaction when the bonds were issued in December 2007, only four loans remain. Two of the remaining loans (effectively one loan because the two loans are in cross-collateral and cross-default) defaulted at their maturity in November 2010. The two loans originally represented about 64% of the total initial issuance amount of the bonds. These two loans are backed by a portfolio of suburban shopping centers that are set to be sold in bulk. However, the shopping centers have not yet been sold.

On Dec. 21, 2011, we revised downward our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the shopping centers backing the above two remaining loans, and lowered our ratings on classes A to C accordingly. Under our revised assumption, we estimated the combined value of the properties to be about 43% of our initial underwriting value. We also maintained our CreditWatch negative placement for class A on Dec. 21, 2011, because we considered the need to review our rating on that class after ascertaining primarily progress in the sales of the shopping centers in question.

With the transaction's legal final maturity date less than eight months away, we see growing uncertainty over the completion of the sales of the shopping centers in question by that date. Nevertheless, because the servicer is progressing with its sales plan, we require additional time to confirm the status of the property sales before reviewing our rating. We are keeping the rating on class A on CreditWatch negative to reflect this view.

At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on classes B to D because these classes are already rated 'CCC (sf)' or 'CCC- (sf)'.

Titan is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The bonds were originally secured by six nonrecourse loans extended to six obligors. The nonrecourse loans were initially backed by 43 real estate properties or real estate beneficial interests. The transaction was arranged by Credit Suisse Securities (Japan) Ltd., and Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full and timely payment of interest and the ultimate repayment of principal by the transaction's legal final maturity date in November 2012 for the class A bonds, and the full payment of interest and ultimate repayment of principal by the legal maturity date for the class B to D bonds.

