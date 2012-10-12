S&P base-case operating scenario
In our base-case scenario, we envisage some erosion in Mosenergo's
profitability in 2012 from the level of 2011, driven by the rapid growth of
operating expenses, most notably of fuel costs.
At the same time, we believe that 2012 revenues will be hampered by regulatory
constraints, including price caps on the capacity market and a modest heating
tariff increase of 4%, year on year. Our base case anticipates high
single-digit revenue growth in 2012.
We find the results for the first half of 2012 advantageous for Mosenergo. The
company managed to keep costs under control and reported EBITDA at the level
of the first half of 2011 (Russian ruble 15 billion [about $480
million]) while revenues declined slightly from RUB90 billion to RUB86
billion. At the same time, we think the second half of 2012 might be more
challenging for the company in terms of margins, which is reflected in our
base-case forecast.
We believe that Mosenergo's 2013 results will largely depend on Russia's
regulatory actions related to capacity price indexation and heating tariff
adjustments. They will also depend on the company's ability to withstand
rising gas prices, which might increase by 15% in 2013.
S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario
For 2012-2013, we estimate that Mosenergo will maintain healthy credit
metrics, with funds from operations (FFO) to debt exceeding 50% and debt to
EBITDA at much less than 2.0x. This is despite an ambitious
capital-expenditure program that assumes investments of about RUB45 billion
(about $1.5 billion) in 2012-2013.
Consequently, we anticipate that the company's FOCF will likely be
significantly negative in 2012, at about RUB10 billion. This is although it
has already secured financing for most of its funding needs via two committed
long-term euro-denominated bank lines.
We understand Mosenergo has decided to participate in the financing of a
generating unit construction at sister-company OGK-2 (not rated). So far,
Mosenergo has announced its intentions to invest RUB552 million in the
project, which we find manageable for the company. At the same time, we note
that our base-case forecast does not assume deterioration in the company's
liquidity or a rise in leverage driven by such intragroup cross financing. If
the company's profile becomes more aggressive because of an increase in such
investments, it might create pressure on the ratings.
Liquidity
We consider Mosenergo's liquidity to be "adequate", as defined in our
criteria, reflecting significant cash balances, a manageable debt maturity
profile, and demonstrated ability to access the capital markets. As of June
30, 2012, we estimate the ratio of liquidity sources to uses to be about 1.6x
for the subsequent 12 months.
The main sources of Mosenergo's liquidity include:
-- Balance-sheet cash and call deposits of about RUB24.5 billion (about
$730 million), although we believe part of this is tied to the operations;
-- FFO, which we estimate at about RUB17 billion a year; and
-- RUB8.5 billion available under existing long-term committed lines,
although we understand most of this is dedicated to specific projects under
Mosenergo's large capital-expenditure program and cannot be used for general
corporate purposes or debt redemption.
Key potential uses of liquidity within the coming 12 months include:
-- Short-term debt maturities of about RUB6.6 billion (including a put
option on the bond issue due in December 2012);
-- Capital expenditures of about RUB23 billion; and
-- A dividend payment of RUB1.5 billion.
Mosenergo is subject to a number of financial covenants within its existing
debt agreements, under which we understand it has significant headroom.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Mosenergo's adequate competitive
position, low financial leverage, and adequate liquidity should offset the
risks associated with its exposure to volatile spot electricity prices and its
ambitious capital-expenditure program. We expect that the program will lead to
sizable negative FOCF in the medium term.
In line with the current rating, we expect Mosenergo's adjusted FFO-to-debt
ratio to be more than 30% and debt-to-EBITDA ratio to be less than 2x. We
further assume that Mosenergo will maintain adequate liquidity and debt
maturity profiles. Specifically, we anticipate that the company's resources,
including long-term committed credit facilities, will cover its funding needs
by at least 1.2x.
Ratings upside could arise if we believed that the regulatory environment and
the company's operating performance were becoming more predictable and we saw
a track record of prudent financial strategies and a sustainably better
financial position than we currently forecast.
We think pressure on Mosenergo's credit profile could result from a more
aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate. In addition, we
could take a negative rating action if the company started to rely excessively
on short-term financing, if its liquidity deteriorated to "less-than-adequate"
levels, or if its profitability significantly deteriorated, which could lead
to weaker financial metrics.
A negative intervention by Gazprom could lead us to revise the current
one-notch uplift from the SACP for parental support.
