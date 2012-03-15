(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - The susceptibility of Taiwan's export-dependent economy to global economic volatility could reduce issue volume and push bond credit spreads wider over the next one to two quarters. That's according to an article titled "Taiwan's Bond Market Faces Higher Credit Spreads And Slower Issuance In 2012," by Taiwan Ratings Corp. that was published today on Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' Global Credit Portal. Taiwan Ratings is the Taipei-based subsidiary of Standard & Poor's

"We expect growing caution among local bond issuers and investors to result in increasingly conservative capital expenditure plans in 2012, particularly in Taiwan's corporate sector," said credit analyst Yuhan Lan. "Investors are likely to remain highly sensitive to a potential rise in credit risks over the next few quarters and seek mainly higher-rated issues until global economic uncertainties abate."

According to the report, the moderate economic growth forecast for Taiwan will restrict new corporate bond issuance in 2012 compared with 2011. At the same time, financial debenture issuance is likely to stay stable over the next one to two quarters, as debentures remain a popular tool to fulfill banks' capital strengthening and funding needs.

"We believe the market's appetite for higher-risk bonds and debentures will remain weak over the next two quarters as investors remain cautious over the pace of global recovery," said Ms. Lan. "The number of new convertible bond issuances declined in the second half of 2011 as investors' appetite for highly risky assets diminished. However, overall bond volume remained relatively stable supported by larger issuers with better credit standing who were still able to tap into the market."

The report also assesses Taiwan's relatively stable economic fundamentals, particularly the abundant liquidity in its financial system compared with regional neighbors, which could limit the expansion in credit spreads on corporate bonds over the next two to three quarters.