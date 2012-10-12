(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 12 -
Summary analysis -- Plovdiv (City of) ----------------------------- 12-Oct-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Positive/-- Country: Bulgaria
Primary SIC: Legislative
bodies
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
12-Feb-2007 BB+/-- BB+/--
10-Dec-2004 BB/-- BB/--
Rationale
The rating on Bulgaria's second-largest city, Plovdiv, is constrained by the city's limited
financial predictability, relatively low economic wealth, and the anticipated implementation of
its investment program, which we consider could lead to a large and volatile budget deficit.
Nevertheless, Plovdiv benefits from a favorable debt profile, the increased responsibility of
managing its own revenues, and a good liquidity position.
Uncertainty over future Bulgarian intergovernmental reforms, a broad revision of the city's
long-term financial plans after a post-election reorganization of the city's administration, and
in our view significant infrastructure needs make the city's financial policy less predictable
in the medium term. We therefore consider that the city's budgetary performance could become
more volatile.
We consider that Plovdiv's modest economic recovery and low levels of wealth could constrain
revenue growth. We estimate the city's GDP per capita at about a moderate $7,000 in 2011. In our
base-case scenario, we expect the city's economy to recover slowly after stagnating in
2008-2010. We forecast Plovdiv's GDP to expand by 2.0% on average over 2012-2015, which is in
line with our forecast for Bulgaria's economic growth.
In line with our base-case scenario, we expect the city's operating performance to weaken in
2013-2015, although it should remain sound after a significant improvement in 2011-2012 owing to
cuts in maintenance costs and a higher collection rate of municipal taxes and charges. We
anticipate a rebound in operating expenditure (opex) to make up for reductions in previous
years. Therefore, we expect the city's adjusted operating surplus (net of state-delegated tasks
and revenues) as a percentage of adjusted operating revenues to gradually weaken to 7.6% in 2015
compared with a projected 12.2% in 2011-2012 on average.
We consider that the city is benefitting from increased responsibility with regard to the
management of its taxes and charges. For example, while the central government controls the tax
base and sets the floor and ceiling tax rates, the city can raise up to 50% of operating
revenues if the tax rates are set at the maximum level and collectability rates remain
unchanged.
The city is striving for increased investment in local infrastructure and has a strong focus
on transport and water projects, as well as sport facilities. Its adjusted deficit after capital
accounts, as a percentage of adjusted total revenues, is therefore likely to increase to about
16% on average after a surplus of about 6% in 2011-2012. We consider that this indicator could
be more volatile and prone to downward pressure unless the city has a medium-term capital
investment plan in place. Nevertheless, our base-case scenario assumes that the city will
continue to receive regular payments from the central government for the disposal and processing
of the capital city's waste. We believe it will also continue to benefit from EU funds. These
measures should reduce the city's rate of debt accumulation.
As a result of the city's widening deficit, we expect its tax-supported debt as a percentage
of adjusted operating revenues could increase to 90% by year-end 2015 from the 42% projected by
the end of 2012. Due to its reliance on long-term borrowings, however, Plovdiv's debt service
will remain below a modest 8% of adjusted operating revenues over 2013-2015. The city has very
little involvement in the local economy, therefore its contingent liabilities remain limited.
Liquidity
In line with our methodology, we consider Plovdiv's liquidity to be neutral to the rating.
Our assessment reflects our expectation that the city's average cash on accounts will well
exceed its debt service falling due in the next 12 months. However, we expect the city's
liquidity position to be volatile owing to its uncertain investment policy, high levels of cash
reserved for state-delegated tasks, and its exposure to credit risks from the Bulgarian banking
system. The city's access to external liquidity in the context of Bulgaria's relatively weak
banking sector and shallow capital market will likely remain limited, in our view.
From Aug. 1, 2011 to July 1, 2012 the city's average cash accounted for about Bulgarian lev
(BGN) 19 million. This almost exceeds its debt service falling due in the next 12 months by 3x.
The city's debt service consists of an evenly amortizing bond and interest payments on this
bond. In our base-case scenario, we expect the city to continue to rely on long-term debt that
will keep its debt service stable at least until 2015.
At the same time, we believe that the city's average cash will be volatile over 2012-2013
due to the implementation of its ambitious investment program, a relatively high component of
cash that can be used to finance state-delegated tasks, and exposure to Bulgarian banks with
lower creditworthiness.
Since the beginning of 2011, cash allocated for state-delegated tasks has accounted for
about 60% of the city's total cash available. We assume that the city will retain almost
unlimited access to this cash as far as state-delegated tasks are properly funded.
The city holds free cash on accounts and deposits of unrated banks and those with low credit
ratings, but we do not apply a haircut to cash holdings. We understand that banks in Bulgaria
are legally obliged to hold Bulgarian treasuries as collateral for municipalities' cash holdings
at a special account at the Bulgarian National Bank. Nevertheless, if the Bulgarian National
Bank were to revise its policy, we could revise our assessment of the city's liquidity position
downward.
We view the city's access to external liquidity as being limited, on account of Bulgaria's
weak domestic banking sector, as reflected in our banking industry country risk assessment
(BICRA) score of '7' (1 being the lowest risk, and 10 being the highest; see "Banking Industry
Country Risk Assessments," published July 15, 2011).
Recovery analysis
Plovdiv's senior unsecured debt is rated 'BB+'. The '3' recovery rating on this debt
indicates our expectation of a 'meaningful' recovery from 50% to 70% in an event of payment
default.
Outlook
The positive outlook reflects our expectation that Plovdiv will be able to address its
infrastructure needs with only a gradual debt accumulation and while maintaining its liquidity
position. This is due to capital transfers from the central government and EU funds, the city's
relatively high budgetary flexibility, and the gradual implementation of its investment program.
We could raise the rating in the next 12 months if we observe that the city's management
implements its medium-term financial plan, thereby addressing the city's infrastructure needs.
In line with our upside scenario, the city's deficit after capital accounts would broadly
stabilize at about 10% of adjusted total revenues on average over the next two-to-three years
and result in a gradual accumulation of debt and a structurally stronger liquidity position. In
our upside scenario, we expect the city's tax-supported debt to remain below 100% of adjusted
operating revenues for the next five years.
We could revise the outlook to stable within next 12 months, if, as in our base-case
scenario, Plovdiv's budgetary performance and liquidity position remain unpredictable and
volatile.
