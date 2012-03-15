We assess PGN's stand-alone credit profile at 'bb+'. The cash flows have marginally improved, due to higher average selling prices in the company's distribution business in 2011. PGN's ratio of total debt to EBITDA improved to 1.1x for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, from 1.3x a year ago. Similarly, its ratio of funds from operations to total debt strengthened to about 71%, from about 65%.

We expect PGN's significant financial risk profile to improve. We believe that the company will use its stronger cash flows and lower capital expenditure commitments to reduce debt.

Liquidity

PGN's liquidity is "strong", as defined under our criteria. The company's sources of liquidity will exceed its uses by more than 3x over the next 12-18 months. We expect liquidity sources to exceed uses even if EBITDA declines by about 30%. Our liquidity assessment is based on the following factors and assumptions:

-- PGN's liquidity sources include cash of more than Indonesian rupiah (IDR) 9.6 trillion and funds from operations of about IDR8.5 trillion for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011.

-- The company's liquidity uses include less than IDR1 trillion in short-term debt, including accrued interest over the next 12 months. We also expect PGN's capital expenditure at about IDR1.3 trillion in 2012.

-- PGN's liquidity is likely to remain strong over the next two to three years because rising demand for gas should ensure solid cash flows.

-- Strong liquidity should result in the company internally funding most of its anticipated capital expenditure. PGN is in compliance with the financial covenants on interest cover, liquidity, and leverage in its loan documents.

-- The company has good relationships with banks and a good standing in the credit market.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects PGN's stable business and cash flows.

We could lower the rating if: (1) we downgrade Indonesia; (2) PGN's stand-alone credit profile weakens considerably if a significant decline in gas exploration and production in Indonesia diminishes the reliability of gas supplies or lowers pipeline utilization rates; or (3) significant delays or cost overruns in PGN's capital expenditure plan materially weaken the company's financial measures, such that the debt-to-EBITDA ratio increases to more than 4.0x.

We could raise the rating on PGN if: (1) we upgrade Indonesia; and (2) PGN's stand-alone credit profile improves without a weakening in our assessment of government support. We believe the completion of PGN's distribution network in West Java should provide it the financial flexibility to gradually reduce its debt-to-capital ratio to at least 35% and therefore improve its stand-alone credit profile.