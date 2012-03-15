(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based
Imperial Auto Industries Limited's (IAIL) Outlook to Positive from Stable while
affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of
additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that IAIL's net financial leverage
will improve to below 3x in FY12 (financial year ending March) based on its
improved profitability in 9MFY12. Fitch notes that IAIL has included various
higher valued-added products, such as turbo charged inter cooler hoses, nylon
hoses among others, in its product portfolio and increased automation in its
operations, which can help sustain the improvement in profitability and
consequently the net financial leverage over the short to medium term.
The ratings derive benefit from IAIL's well-diversified revenue streams across
segments of automotive industry and its technological tie-ups with international
technology providers for various products. The company also has limited
concentration on any single customer, with the largest customer, Tata Motors
Limited, contributing only about 20% to total revenues in last three years till
FY11.
IAIL caters to the requirements of commercial vehicles, passenger car,
two-wheeler segments, engine, farm machinery and heavy earthmoving equipment
manufacturers in both the domestic and export markets. It has technological
agreements with LS Mitron Limited for manufacturing of rubber hoses and turbo
charged inter cooler hoses. Besides, it has entered into JV agreements with
Martor SRI for supplying engine tubes for the engines to be manufactured by
Tata/FIAT JV, and with Tokai Rubber Industries to cater to the automotive hoses
requirement of Japanese original equipment manufacturers in India.
IAIL's revenues grew by 41% yoy in FY11 to INR6.9bn, on account of an increase
in automotive volumes. Operating EBIDTA margins, which declined to 8.5% in FY11
(FY10: 9%), improved to about 10% in 9MFY12. IAIL has high working capital
requirements, with cash conversion cycle of about 102 days in FY11 (FY10: 109
days). This led to moderately high financial leverage (total adjusted net
debt/EBIDTA) of above 3.5x in the past four years, barring FY09.
The ratings are constrained by IAIL's high working capital requirements due to
the long lead time for raw materials and collection period for receivables
particularly for exports. These are largely funded through short term debt,
which has constituted about 80% of total debt of the company in the last four
years, on account of limited cash accruals.
Net financial leverage of below 2.5x beyond FY12 would lead to a ratings
upgrade. Net financial leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis would
cause the outlook to be revised back to Stable.
Incorporated in 1975, IAIL manufactures automotive steel tubes, fuel injection
pipes, hoses and other auxiliary components. Its plants are located at
Faridabad, Pune, Bangalore, Jamshedpur and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand). The company
commissioned a new plant at Sanand in FY11. In 9MFY12, IAIL's revenues grew by
25.9% yoy to INR6.4bn and operating EBIDTA increased by 45.9% yoy to INR642m.
Ratings actions on IAIL's bank loans are as follows:
- INR261.4m term loans (reduced from INR425.2m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
- INR1,853.8m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR1,670m): affirmed at 'Fitch
BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'
- INR125m non-fund-based limits (reduced from INR145m): affirmed at 'Fitch
BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'