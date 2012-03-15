(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Imperial Auto Industries Limited's (IAIL) Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming its National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects Fitch's view that IAIL's net financial leverage will improve to below 3x in FY12 (financial year ending March) based on its improved profitability in 9MFY12. Fitch notes that IAIL has included various higher valued-added products, such as turbo charged inter cooler hoses, nylon hoses among others, in its product portfolio and increased automation in its operations, which can help sustain the improvement in profitability and consequently the net financial leverage over the short to medium term.

The ratings derive benefit from IAIL's well-diversified revenue streams across segments of automotive industry and its technological tie-ups with international technology providers for various products. The company also has limited concentration on any single customer, with the largest customer, Tata Motors Limited, contributing only about 20% to total revenues in last three years till FY11.

IAIL caters to the requirements of commercial vehicles, passenger car, two-wheeler segments, engine, farm machinery and heavy earthmoving equipment manufacturers in both the domestic and export markets. It has technological agreements with LS Mitron Limited for manufacturing of rubber hoses and turbo charged inter cooler hoses. Besides, it has entered into JV agreements with Martor SRI for supplying engine tubes for the engines to be manufactured by Tata/FIAT JV, and with Tokai Rubber Industries to cater to the automotive hoses requirement of Japanese original equipment manufacturers in India.

IAIL's revenues grew by 41% yoy in FY11 to INR6.9bn, on account of an increase in automotive volumes. Operating EBIDTA margins, which declined to 8.5% in FY11 (FY10: 9%), improved to about 10% in 9MFY12. IAIL has high working capital requirements, with cash conversion cycle of about 102 days in FY11 (FY10: 109 days). This led to moderately high financial leverage (total adjusted net debt/EBIDTA) of above 3.5x in the past four years, barring FY09.

The ratings are constrained by IAIL's high working capital requirements due to the long lead time for raw materials and collection period for receivables particularly for exports. These are largely funded through short term debt, which has constituted about 80% of total debt of the company in the last four years, on account of limited cash accruals.

Net financial leverage of below 2.5x beyond FY12 would lead to a ratings upgrade. Net financial leverage remaining above 2.5x on a sustained basis would cause the outlook to be revised back to Stable.

Incorporated in 1975, IAIL manufactures automotive steel tubes, fuel injection pipes, hoses and other auxiliary components. Its plants are located at Faridabad, Pune, Bangalore, Jamshedpur and Rudrapur (Uttarakhand). The company commissioned a new plant at Sanand in FY11. In 9MFY12, IAIL's revenues grew by 25.9% yoy to INR6.4bn and operating EBIDTA increased by 45.9% yoy to INR642m.

Ratings actions on IAIL's bank loans are as follows:

- INR261.4m term loans (reduced from INR425.2m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR1,853.8m fund-based limits (enhanced from INR1,670m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR125m non-fund-based limits (reduced from INR145m): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'