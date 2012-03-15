(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings notes that non-binding proposed measures published last week by the Spanish energy regulator, CNE, underline the agency's concern that regulatory pressure is building for Spanish utilities. This is consistent with Fitch's repeated message that utilities in peripheral eurozone countries are likely to face increased regulatory and government pressure to ease austerity-inflicted electorates' hardship

The compendium of non-binding proposed measures by the CNE is designed to resolve the electricity tariff deficit and prevent a structural deficit in the gas sector in 2012-2015. The potential credit implications of the measures vary by segment. At this stage it is uncertain which aspects of the document will be endorsed by the Ministry of Industry, Energy and Tourism, which is widely expected to introduce changes to the electricity and gas frameworks in the near term.

"Electricity transmission company Red Electrica and gas transmission company Enagas would potentially be most affected by the proposed measures, as the CNE has recommended that the remuneration of these activities is revised and that the amortisation schedule of related assets is amended," says Borja Monforte, Associate Director in Fitch's Energy and Utilities team.

"Fitch has highlighted that regulatory risk for these two entities is the main credit driver as over 95% of their EBITDA is regulated. However, Fitch also notes that the final impact of a proposed revision of their remuneration will in part depend on capex flexibility, which can be a useful tool to mitigate pressure on leverage and coverage ratios," he adds.

The regulator has also proposed a moratorium on thermosolar projects coming on stream, arguing that it is more economical to return amounts already invested in these projects than to finalise their construction and remunerate them in accordance with the current framework. This measure would likely affect Abengoa ('BB'/Stable), but Fitch also acknowledges that this company benefits from earnings diversification across several business segments and geographically.

Based on the proposed measures, integrated utilities may be less affected. While the CNE has also proposed the revision of the remuneration of electricity and gas distribution activities, including related operating and maintenance costs, Fitch expects a more limited revision to distribution returns compared to transmission as the latter is currently entitled to a higher rate of return. Additionally, the integrated Spanish utilities present a diversified business profile which would offset to some extent the impact of potential negative regulatory decisions.

Fitch also notes that Endesa ('A-'/Negative), Iberdrola ('A-'/Stable) and to a lesser extent, Gas Natural ('A-'/Stable) and EDP - Energias de Portugal ('BBB+'/Negative; through its Spanish business Hidroelectrica del Cantabrico, which carries the same rating) have so far been supporting the financial burden of the tariff deficit, which negatively affected their working capital and debt levels. A solution to this issue could therefore be positive for these entities, although Fitch remains concerned that the Ministry may force them to somehow share in the pain, which would reduce remaining headroom at their respective rating levels.

The Spanish electricity system generated a tariff deficit of EUR3.7bn in FY2011 according to the CNE. This compares with a legal limit established for the deficit by the previous government of EUR3bn in 2011, EUR1.5bn in 2012 and zero in 2013. The total amount of the generated deficit over the past decade is around EUR23.3bn (including the EUR1.5bn legal limit established for FY12). Fitch notes that this amount may approach or exceed EUR24bn in the absence of effective measures, if the deviation suffered in FY11 is also considered.

The tariff deficit in the gas sector is a much more recent issue compared with the electricity sector. FY11 was the first year in which a deficit was generated (EUR300m), but according to the CNE, failure to implement effective measures could result in an accumulated gas tariff deficit of EUR2.5bn in 2016, posing a serious risk for the sector, including Enagas.

The CNE suggests that to balance the electricity system's costs and earnings in 2016, the array of short-term measures proposed in its report should be implemented in conjunction with a 2% increase (in nominal terms) in access tariffs between 2012 and 2015. Fitch believes that based on current frameworks, much higher tariff increases (perhaps as high as 25%-30%) will be required, which is unlikely to be palatable in the current environment of macroeconomic stress.