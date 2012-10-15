(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has placed China-based ZTE Corporation's (ZTE) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB-' on Rating Watch Negative (RWN).

The RWN follows the company's preliminary results announcement for Q312 which were significantly worse than Fitch's expectations and which place into doubt the company's ability to improve profitability and cash flow to maintain credit metrics consistent with a 'BB' category rating.

The RWN will be resolved following release of the full Q312 results, discussions with management and further analysis of the company's ability to improve financial performance in 2013 and 2014.

The company announced a preliminary loss of CNY1.65bn-CNY1.75bn for the nine months to 30 September 2012 (prior year period: profit of CNY1.07bn). According to the preliminary announcement, Q312 revenue declined 13% from a year ago due to centralisation of procurement at Chinese carriers leading to slower domestic orders and also due to delays in international projects. Similarly, Q312 gross margin declined by 13 percentage points reflecting recognition of a number of low-profitability contracts in Europe, Asia and China. Thus, gross margins for the nine months to 30 September 2012 are lower than the prior year period, despite increasing revenue.

The company is also facing high-profile political difficulties in the US, although this market currently represents just 5% of ZTE's turnover. The US House Intelligence Committee has labelled ZTE and the larger Huawei as threats to US national security - largely on the premise of potential Chinese state influence. The company is also cooperating with an investigation by the US Department of Justice concerning deals with Iran.