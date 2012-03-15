(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 -
Overview
-- France-based Roquette Freres (Roquette) is a leading player in the
global starch and starch-derivatives market, with a focus on value-added
products.
-- The company's operating and financial performances were strong in
2011, and we believe they will remain solid in 2012 and beyond, partly owing
to Roquette's prudent financial policy.
-- We are assigning our 'A-' long-term corporate rating to Roquette and
affirming our 'A-2' short-term rating.
-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that Roquette will
maintain its resilient performance and conservative financial policy in 2012
and beyond.
Rating Action
On March 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A-'
long-term corporate credit rating to France-based starch and starch
derivatives producer Roquette Freres (Roquette). The outlook is stable. At the
same time, we affirmed the 'A-2' short-term rating on Roquette.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view of Roquette's "satisfactory" business risk
profile, as our criteria define the term, supported by its leading position in
value-added products. In addition, the company benefits from its high product
and geographic diversification, which compensate for the inherent volatility
and cyclicality of the starch and starch-derivatives industry.
The ratings also factor in Roquette's "modest" financial risk profile. We base
our assessment on the company's prudent financial policy, solid credit metrics
with a Standard & Poor's-adjusted ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt
well above 50% over the past couple of years, and positive--although volatile
and moderate--free operating cash flow (FOCF) generation.
We anticipate that Roquette's revenue and operating margins will remain solid
in 2012, but we believe that they will fall short of the very strong results
achieved in 2011. We project low-to-mid single digit revenue decline in 2012,
owing to our expectation of unfavorable volume growth and selling prices. We
note that Roquette's volume growth slowed in the third and fourth quarters of
2011, and that volumes moderately declined in early 2012, primarily due to
some destocking. In addition, selling prices remain high so far in 2012, but
could moderately decrease in the coming months as input price inflation slows
and volumes decline moderately. We project that EBITDA margins will be lower
than in 2011, but should remain at about 11% in 2012 despite higher operating
leverage. This is because Roquette has an increasing exposure to emerging
markets and a significant presence in added-value products, which have both
demonstrated resilience.
Additionally, Roquette has consistently maintained a sound financial risk
profile, despite the difficult operating environment in 2008-2010. In our
view, this reflects the conservative financial policy of this family-owned
business. Management's debt-adverse financial policy is a key rating driver.
Roquette had a net cash position in 2010 and 2011, with cash and cash
equivalents exceeding reported gross debt by about EUR200 million. We believe
Roquette will sustain its sound financial profile, which could help it weather
a potential adverse business environment while still being able to fund its
high capital expenditure (capex) needs that are necessary to maintain its
productivity, innovation, and diversification. We anticipate that Roquette's
FOCF will remain positive in 2012 and beyond, and that its total debt should
remain lower than--or not substantially exceed--its cash position in the
future, despite potential bolt-on acquisitions.
Liquidity
Our short-term rating on Roquette is 'A-2', reflecting our assessment of the
company's liquidity position as "adequate" under our criteria.
This is underpinned by Roquette's:
-- Net cash position, with cash and cash equivalent exceeding gross debt
by EUR200 million at year-end 2011;
-- Positive FOCF generation, covering its high capex needs (which
typically represent around 6%-7% of sales) and working capital swings.
Although FOCF can vary materially from one year to the next, reflecting the
volatility of the industry in which Roquette operates, we anticipate FOCF of
more than EUR80 million in 2012; and
-- Access to undrawn long-term committed lines of about EUR170 million at
year-end 2011.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that Roquette will continue to generate
positive FOCF and maintain its sound financial profile, despite tough
competition. Specifically, we anticipate adjusted FFO-to-debt ratio will
remain above 50% in 2012 and beyond. The outlook also takes into account our
opinion that Roquette will be able to maintain its solid market positions,
especially in the value-added segment.
We would consider taking a negative rating action if Roquette's conservative
financial policy and profile weakened owing to credit-dilutive acquisitions,
or if large operating shortfalls cause the company's FOCF to turn negative on
a sustainable basis.
At this stage, an upgrade seems unlikely in light of stiff industry
competition.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Methodology And Assumptions: Liquidity Descriptors For Global
Corporate Issuers, Sept. 28, 2011
Ratings List
New Rating; Outlook Action; Ratings Affirmed
To From
Roquette Freres
Corporate Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2 --/--/A-2