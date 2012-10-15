Japfa ability to charge fluctuations in raw material costs and exchange rate to the end users allow Japfa to maintain margins over feed. Stability margin of market leadership stems; Japfa its closest competitor, PT Charoen Pokphand Indonesia (CPIN), controls more than 50% of the animal feed market and DOC in Indonesia. Japfa also bought 70% of the corn from the domestic market and invest in corn drying facility, thus reducing dependence on imported raw materials.

Japfa long-term outlook is supported by the increasing purchasing power of consumers in Indonesia and chicken consumption per capita is much lower when compared with neighboring countries. High enough price difference between chicken and other protein sources to make chicken as an attractive alternative, especially with a high population of Muslims in Indonesia.

As of July 1, 2012, joined Japfa owned subsidiary of 73.4%: PT Multribreeder Aditama Indonesia (MBAI) as part of a corporate reorganization. With the completion of this reorganization, management expects higher operational efficiency, supply chain more efficient, and to expand its market in the poultry business in Indonesia.

The ratings also reflect the company's vulnerability to the spread of diseases that directly affect profitability. However, this risk is partially mitigated by the safety measures are better diversified and nursery locations.

Prospects Stable reflects Fitch's expectation that Japfa will be able to maintain its financial profile today for 12-24 months. This is reflected by EBITDA margins ranging from 9-10%, the ratio of net debt to EBITDA below 2.5x controlled, and adequate liquidity position.

What could change the rating?

Declining levels: Developments in the future that could, individually or collectively, triggering the decline include:

- The increase in the ratio of net debt to EBITDA above 2.5x become sustainable

- EBITDA margin decreased to below 8% on an ongoing basis

The potential increase in ranking is limited, considering the scale Japfa limited and the risks inherent to the spread of disease.