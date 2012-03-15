March 15 - Fitch has affirmed and withdrawn India-based Rain CII Carbon Vizag Ltd's (RCCVL) Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (LT FCIDR) of 'B' with Stable Outlook. Simultaneously, the agency has affirmed and withdrawn the FC ratings on RCCVL's bank loans. The FC ratings have been withdrawn as they are no longer considered by Fitch to be relevant to its coverage.

The agency has also affirmed RCCVL's National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A-(ind)'. The Outlook remains Stable. A complete list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

Fitch has taken a consolidated view of RCCVL (representing Indian calcining business) and its associate company - Rain CII Carbon LLC (representing US calcining business) - for the rating purpose.

The affirmations reflect the continued strong operating performance of the consolidated entity. On the basis of the provisional financials for 2011, consolidated revenues improved to about USD1.0bn (2010: USD663m), with an EBITDA margin of about 28.0% (2010: 25.9%), financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDA) of about 1.5x (2010: 2.8x). For more details on RCCVL's rating rationale, please refer to the rating action commentary, 'Fitch Affirms Rain CII at 'B'; Resolves RWN; Outlook Stable', dated 21 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.

RCCVL:

- LT FCIDR: 'B'/Stable; rating affirmed and withdrawn

- National Long-Term rating affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; Outlook Stable

- Outstanding USD76.9m senior secured term loans Tranche D: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'; 'B+'/'RR3' ratings affirmed and withdrawn

- Senior secured revolver USD15m Tranche E1 and USD39.3m Tranche E2: affirmed at 'Fitch A-(ind)'/ 'Fitch A2+(ind)'; 'B+'/'RR3' ratings affirmed and withdrawn