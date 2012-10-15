(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Europe Bank's (CEB) RUB5bn senior unsecured bonds, due October 2015, a final Long-term rating of 'BB-' and a National Rating of 'A+(rus)'. The first and second coupons are set at 9.8%. Investors have an option to redeem the bonds in October 2013.

CEB's ratings are: Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) 'BB-'/Stable, Short-term IDR 'B', Viability Rating 'bb-', Support Rating '3' and National Rating of 'A+(rus)/Stable'.

The notes will rank at least equally with CEB's other senior unsecured obligations, except those preferred by relevant legislation. Under Russian law, the claims of retail depositors rank above those of other senior unsecured creditors. At end-H112, retail deposits accounted for 9% of total liabilities of CEB according to the bank's local accounts.

CEB (formerly Finansbank (Russia) Ltd) is a mid-sized commercial bank (ranked 47th by assets at end-H112) with a focus on retail lending. It is controlled by Credit Europe Bank N.V., which is part of the larger FIBA Holding A.S., a Turkish conglomerate owned by businessman Husnu Ozyegin.