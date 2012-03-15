(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Obrascon Huarte Lain's (OHL) prospective EUR300m eight-year unsecured bond an expected 'BB-(exp)' rating. The expected rating is in line with OHL's senior unsecured 'BB-' rating. OHL's Issuer Default Rating (IDR) is 'BB-' with a Stable Outlook.

OHL's 2011 pro forma leverage (recourse adjusted net debt/EBITDAR) stabilised around 3.0x, in light of the upstreaming of EUR350m from the non-recourse concessions segment, the EUR231m sale of the Environment Services unit and improved working capital. Despite a dismal domestic construction market, the international construction segment now accounts for 77% of the total order book, and will likely offset this weakness. Ongoing asset maturity at the concession level and improved recourse liquidity further support the current Stable Outlook.

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming to information already received by the agency.

The bond will be used to repurchase up to EUR300m of the existing EUR700m 2015 bond. This is viewed as somewhat positive for OHL's ratings, extending 20%-25% of existing bond debt maturities by five years. The notes will be jointly, severally and irrevocably guaranteed by OHL SA, and its key majority owned subsidiaries. The bond documentation includes negative pledge and change of control clauses, with recourse subsidiaries of the group allowed to procure additional indebtedness only if the recourse net interest coverage ratio remains above 2.5x.