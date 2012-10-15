(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of four Indonesia state-owned banks - PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI), PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) and PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN). A full rating breakdown is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings reflect likely continuing state support for these state-owned banks in times of need. This is based on the government's majority ownership, as well as the banks' systemic importance to the domestic economy and their policy role. The four banks together accounted for 35.2% of system assets at end-H112. BTN's National Long-Term rating is lower compared with other state-owned banks' to reflect their weaker systemic impact.

Changes to the sovereign rating ('BBB-'/Stable) would lead to corresponding changes to the banks' ratings. Deterioration in the state-owned banks' standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact their IDRs and National Rating unless the factors underpinning state support also weaken.