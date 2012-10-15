(The following statement was released by the rating agency)-

Summary analysis -- Stichting Stadgenoot -------------------------- 15-Oct-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA/Stable/-- Country: Netherlands

Primary SIC: Housing programs

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

12-Oct-2011 AA/-- AA/--

Rationale

The 'AA' rating on Stichting Stadgenoot (Stadgenoot) is based on its stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which we assess at 'aa' and our opinion that there is a "low" likelihood that Stadgenoot would receive timely and sufficient extraordinary support from the government of The Netherlands (AAA/Negative/A-1+ unsolicited rating).