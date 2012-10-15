(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 15 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (LK, 'BB-'/Stable) proposed notes due 2019 and 2020 expected 'BB-(EXP)' ratings. The bonds are to be issued by Theta Capital Pte. Ltd. and guaranteed by LK.

Theta Capital will issue bonds as a tap to the existing USD150m 7% notes due 2019, while the 2020 new notes will be exchanged for the existing USD395.6m notes due 2015. Both existing issues are rated 'BB-'.

The final ratings on the new issues are contingent upon receipt of the final documents conforming to information already received.

The expected ratings are in line with LK's Long-term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and senior unsecured rating of 'BB-'.

LK plans to use the proceeds from the proposed tap issue to fund capex and for general corporate purposes. Fitch is of the view that the incremental debt will not impair LK's current financial profile, which is supported by Indonesia's favourable long-term demand for residential properties and healthcare services, a continued strong recurring income base, and LK's demonstrated track record in these businesses.

A high proportion of recurring income from healthcare, hospitality and infrastructure, and property and portfolio management helps mitigate the impact of volatile income from property development and allows the company to maintain a sound financial profile. This recurring income provides adequate interest and fixed charge coverage. LK's ratings also reflect its well-distributed debt maturity profile.

What Could Trigger a Rating Action?

Positive: Not foreseen in the medium term as LK's operating exposure to the cyclical real estate industry is high.

Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include:

-Recurring EBITDA interest cover falling below 1.5x

-Recurring EBITDA fixed-charge cover falling below 1.25x

-Failure to pre-fund projected capex