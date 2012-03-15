(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
March 15 -
OVERVIEW
-- On Feb. 13, 2012, we assigned our BBB/Negative/A-2 counterparty credit
ratings to Kutxabank--the entity created from the merger of BBK, Kutxa, and
Vital.
-- On Feb. 13, we therefore also withdrew our counterparty credit ratings
on Kutxa, as a consequence of its merger with BBK and Vital.
-- Today, we have assigned a 'AA+' rating to Kutxabank's mortgage covered
bonds. As we have now assigned a rating to Kutxabank's covered bonds, we have
consequently withdrawn our ratings on Kutxa's mortgage covered bonds.
-- Our ratings on Kutxabank's covered bonds incorporate the maximum
possible uplift under our covered bond criteria. Any further rating action on
Kutxabank would directly affect the ratings assigned to the mortgage covered
bonds issued by the bank, all else being equal. Therefore, the outlook is
negative, to reflect the negative outlook on the issuer.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'AA+' long-term credit ratings to
Kutxabank S.A.'s (Kutxabank; BBB/Negative/A-2) mortgage covered bonds ("cedulas hipotecarias").
The outlook is negative (see list below).
Kutxabank is the entity created from the merger of the banking assets and
liabilities of three Basque savings banks--Bilbao Bizkaia Kutxa (BBK), Caja de
Ahorros y Monte de Piedad de Guipuzcoa y San Sebastian (Kutxa), and Caja de
Ahorros de Vitoria y Alava (Vital).
The covered bonds transferred from Kutxa to Kutxabank are senior secured debt
issued by Kutxa. According to our criteria, we view the covered bond ratings
as issue ratings that are linked to that on the issuer (see "Revised
Methodology And Assumptions For Assessing Asset-Liability Mismatch Risk In
Covered Bonds," published on Dec. 16, 2009). Following our review, we have
therefore withdrawn our ratings on Kutxa's cedulas hipotecarias.