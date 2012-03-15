(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

March 15 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that state support is largely incorporated into African corporate ratings. The agency gives credit to most African rated state-owned enterprises (SOEs) for the support provided by their respective states.

Fitch's approach to rating corporate SOEs follows its "Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage" criteria, where the legal, strategic and operational links are analysed to assess the degree of linkage between the parent, i.e. the state and its subsidiary and the extent to which the respective ratings should be correlated.

Fitch's SOEs portfolio in Africa includes 12 corporate entities spread across three countries: South Africa ('BBB+'/Negative), Namibia ('BBB-'/Stable) and Tunisia ('BBB-'/Negative). Of these, 11 are fully-state owned and their ratings are closely linked to their respective states, albeit with different degrees of notching. The notching across the portfolio varies from 0 to 3 notches. The equalisation of SOEs ratings to the state's ratings is applied to only one-sixth of African SOEs rated by Fitch.

The report focuses on National Scale ratings, which for are essentially impacted by the level of their respective states' support. The standalone credit profile remains as important and significant business or credit deterioration may pressure the ratings in the absence of state support and hence widen the notching applied. Although movements in a sovereign's international rating do not automatically impact SOEs National Ratings, sovereign rating pressure poses the risk of weakening or discontinued state support.

The full report, entitled "Sovereign Ownership and Implications on Corporate Ratings in Africa" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Sovereign Ownership and Implications on Corporate Ratings in Africa

here