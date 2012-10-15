(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 15 -
Overview
-- Republican Investment Company (RIC) OJSC is fully owned by the Russian
Republic of Sakha, and we consider it a government-related entity.
-- RIC invests primarily in infrastructure projects in Sakha, and in our
view benefits from a high likelihood of extraordinary support.
-- We are assigning our 'B' long-term issuer ratings and 'ruA-' Russia
national scale rating to RIC.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that the high likelihood of
extraordinary government support that we anticipate for RIC would
counterbalance uncertainty regarding the company's new and untested business
model.
Rating Action
On Oct. 15, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'B'
long-term issuer credit rating and 'ruA-' Russia national scale rating to
Republican Investment Company (RIC) OJSC. The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The ratings reflect our view that there is a "high" likelihood that the
Russian Republic of Sakha (BB/Positive/--; Russia national scale 'ruAA'),
which owns 100% of the company, would provide timely and sufficient
extraordinary support to RIC in the event of financial distress. The ratings
also incorporate RIC's stand-alone credit profile, which we assess at 'ccc+'
owing to the uncertainty of the company's medium-term business strategy, lack
of a track record, and a management without experience in commercial
investment activity.
In accordance with our criteria for government-related entities (GREs), our
view of a "high" likelihood of extraordinary government support RIC is based
on our assessment of RIC's:
-- "Important" role in implementing Sakha's investment program. The
republic initially created RIC as a special-purpose company to construct a
railroad and other regional transport and social infrastructure. In 2008-2011,
RIC's annual investments were on par with capital spending from the republic's
budget, equaling about Russian ruble (RUB) 7 billion (about $235 million) on
average. The company is likely to complete the railroad project in the medium
term and will continue to finance infrastructure projects and invest in
regional enterprises; and
-- "Very strong" link with Sakha's government, which owns 100% of RIC and
doesn't plan to privatize it at least until 2017. Sakha outlines RIC's
strategy, closely monitors its operations, and approves its development
strategy and investment projects. The republic also delegates and appoints
Sakha's board of directors, which currently consists solely of Sakha
government officials. Nevertheless, Sakha doesn't provide an explicit
guarantee for the timely repayment of RIC's debt.
Accordingly, the rating on RIC is two notches higher than the SACP, which is
at 'ccc+'. The SACP reflects RIC's lack of a track record, the management's
limited experience in commercial investment activity, and high implementation
risks related to the new development strategy. This strategy envisions
transforming RIC into a more commercially oriented company that invests in
equity and debt of companies in Sakha.
RIC was set up as a special-purpose company to facilitate the financing of
Sakha's strategically important investment projects. Its transformation into a
for-profit development institution will combine investments in commercially
viable projects with the support of infrastructure in Sakha. In 2012-2014, RIC
plans to complete the railroad construction project, currently its largest
investment accounting for 32% of its assets, and transfer it to the republic
(to be passed to the federal government) at cost.
The board of directors approved the new development strategy in August 2012.
However, detailed documentation and medium-term financial plans are yet to be
developed. In accordance with the strategy's broad objectives, RIC will focus
on managing Sakha's assets and investing in commercial projects and
infrastructure and other projects important for the republic's development.
The company intends for some projects to be financed jointly with other
investors. Given no track record and unclear investment perspectives, we
currently assess the implementation and execution risks related with the new
strategy as very high.
Liquidity
With cash and bank deposits totalling RUB0.8 billion (1.8% of total assets) as
of July 1, 2012, RIC's liquidity position is not very strong, in our view. The
company's securities portfolio of RUB1.7 billion provides additional liquidity
support. We think that if the plans for capital injections from the Republic
of Sakha materialize, this should support RIC's liquidity in 2012-2014.
Currently, RIC has no outstanding long-term debt, and its short-term borrowing
does not exceed 8.6% of total assets. The company plans to increase
medium-term borrowings, in accordance with its investment strategy, by about
RUB13 billion in 2013.
Outlook
The stable outlook reflects our view that the high likelihood of extraordinary
government support that we anticipate for RIC would counterbalance uncertainty
regarding the company's new and untested business model.
We assess the probability of an upgrade within the next 12 months as highly
unlikely at the moment.
We could lower the ratings within the next 12 months if we observed a decrease
in the likelihood of timely extraordinary support from Sakha, due for example
to RIC's lower importance for the republic's investment program than we
currently assume in our base-case scenario. Negative developments in RIC's
financial profile while it is implementing its new investment strategy might
also put pressure on the stand-alone credit profile and, consequently, on the
ratings.
Related Criteria And Research
-- Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec.
9, 2010
-- Rating Private Equity Companies' Debt And Counterparty Obligations,
March 11, 2008
Ratings List
New Rating
Republican Investment Company (RIC) OJSC
Issuer Credit Rating B/Stable/--
Russia National Scale ruA-/--/--